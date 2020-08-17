Why we should expect a deceleration in the consumer sector recovery if stimulus stops or is reduced

Lakshman Achuthan, Economic Cycle Research Institute Co-Founder, joined The Final Round to discuss his outlook of the economy as stimulus talks remain at a standstill.

Related Stories

  • When can you expect your second coronavirus stimulus check?

    The president says he's ready to get more payments out. So where are they?

  • Thailand suffers biggest economic slump since 1998, government announces more stimulus

    Thailand's economy suffered its biggest annual contraction since the Asian financial crisis in the second quarter due to the fallout of the coronavirus, prompting the government to slash its GDP forecast for the year and announce more stimulus. New Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow told a media conference the government would announce more stimulus this month, "to support the economy and all groups of affected people," adding these would be discussed at a Aug 19 meeting. The data, which also showed a record contraction quarter-on-quarter, represents another headache for the government, also facing its biggest anti-government protests since the 2014 coup.

  • NYT reporter Jim Tankersley talks his new book ‘The Riches of This Land'

    Jim Tankersley, New York Times reporter and author of 'The Riches of This Land: The Untold, True Story of America's Middle Class' joins The Final Round to talk his new book and how the stimulus standstill is impacting the middle class.

  • Retail Stocks Could Be In Focus This Week As Walmart, Target Report Earnings

    It's looking like investors might still be searching for a catalyst to move the market one way or the other.A holding pattern seems to have developed with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) near its all-time closing high set in February but unable to clear that level recently. Investors likely will be closely watching that high water mark today.Federal Reserve stimulus and a largely better-than-forecast earnings season have helped push the SPX to the near-record level, but continued worry about the fledgling economic recovery has helped keep the index from closing in new territory. Investors hoping for a fresh stimulus package from Congress have been disappointed as talks in Washington have stalled, robbing the market of what could be a fresh impetus to push meaningfully higher.At the same time, there hasn't been too much selling pressure as economic data, while far from pre-pandemic levels, has generally been showing progress in a green-shoots economic recovery that appears to be getting more roots under it. And earnings season has generally been better than expected, with most of the SPX companies that have opened their books doing better than expected. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD), a Chinese e-commerce company, joined that club this morning, beating forecasts for both earnings and revenue.This is a big week for earnings reports from retailers--including The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD), Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW), Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS), Target Corpoation (NYSE: TGT), and Walmart, Inc. (NYSE: WMT)--which could provide some additional clarity on the state of the U.S. consumer. Additionally, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) report might show how the work-, play-, and learn-at-home trend is progressing. In addition to retailer earnings reports, market participants also will have plenty of other news to stay tuned to during what is typically a slow summer trading week. U.S.-China trade talks that had been scheduled for this past weekend were canceled, leaving investors possibly wondering about the trade front. Domestically, investors will likely be watching for developments from the Democratic National Convention as well as any news about the U.S. Postal Service situation. And there's still the stimulus stalemate situation.No Record SPX Close Friday Friday saw another day of lackluster trading, with all three of the main U.S. indices experiencing light volume. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) edged further from the record high close set in February, although it remained within spitting distance of that mark.As we pointed out last week, the fast stochastic indicator was indicating SPX may be overbought when it came so close to its all-time high. The oscillator is still indicating SPX is overbought, although it seems to be oscillating in and out of overbought territory. It'll be interesting to see how this pans out as SPX continues its flirtation with new all-time highs.All in all, it might not be that bad of a time for market participants to take a vacation, which it appears many may have been doing--it is mid-August after all. Volume for the SPX on Friday was about a third of its average.Keep in mind that low volumes can exacerbate volatility, especially during a week like this when there's also lots of potential for ups and downs based on the news flow.Michigan Sentiment and the State of the Consumer Just last week, the producer and consumer price indices came in higher than expected, indicating potentially healthy inflation, and initial jobless claims fell below one million for the first time since the coronavirus-sparked economic crisis began. Retail sales figures from June were revised higher.Meanwhile, a new report on the state of the consumer came in higher than expected on Friday, with the preliminary University of Michigan consumer sentiment index printing 72.8 for August. Although that was stronger than the 70.5 expected in a Briefing.com consensus, it was about on par with the 72.5 for the July reading. For reference, the index topped out at 101.0 in February 2020, just as the coronavirus pandemic began to impact the U.S. economy.University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers chief economist Richard Curtin said in a statement accompanying the numbers that policy gridlock in Washington was responsible for consumers becoming more pessimistic about the five-year economic outlook since April. The gridlock has increased uncertainty and "heightened the need for precautionary funds to offset lapses in economic relief programs and to hedge against fears about the persistence and spread of the coronavirus as the school year gets underway," he said.While it's good to see sentiment moving higher, even in a small way, it seems possible that the longer Congress remains at an impasse the more U.S. consumers will fret about their economic situation, possibly adversely affecting the consumer spending that so many businesses rely on. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, consumer spending accounts for about 70% of the economy. Services make up about 78% of gross domestic product (GDP), and as we all know, services--particularly small businesses--have borne much of the economic brunt from the lockdowns, so it's no stretch to see consumption trends as a key to recovery. CHART OF THE DAY: YIELD CHECK. Longer-dated Treasury yields have been rising as the government has sold a lot of debt, making stocks marginally less attractive compared with, say, the 10-year note. Still, that yield - represented here by the 10-year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX)- are quite low historically, meaning investors will probably continue looking to equities for yield. For example, as of Friday, the dividend yield on the S&P 500 was 1.77%.Data source: Cboe Global Markets. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Unwrapping Retail Sales: Even though retail sales data for July came in shy of expectations on Friday, there was some good news tucked into the report. Sales excluding autos came in at 1.9% compared with the 1.4% expected in a Briefing.com consensus. In the latest numbers, sales of automobiles and parts for them actually fell 1.2% compared with a gain of 9.1% in June and a surge of 48.3% in May. Some of the decline in auto sales may have to do with people already having used the $1,200 stimulus checks to help fund auto purchases. Or, they may have felt the impending financial pinch as $600 in extra unemployment benefits were scheduled to roll off at the end of July. Regardless of why auto sales dropped, it's encouraging that even with that decline the total figure still managed to rise at a 1.2% clip in July, a rate that wasn't too far off from the 1.8% rise expected in a Briefing.com consensus.Auto Production Recovery: Even though sales of motor vehicles dipped in July doesn't mean that production did. The latest industrial production figures, out Friday, showed that production of motor vehicles and parts rose by 28.3 percent in July, bringing that production just 1.4% below where it was in July of 2019. "While total industrial production remains well below levels from a year ago, the production of motor vehicles and parts has largely recovered," Briefing.com said. Still, it remains to be seen whether sales of automobiles and parts will recover from their July slump. Retail Sales Revision: There was another bright spot in the retail sales data in addition to the better-than-forecast ex-auto number. The figure for June got upwardly revised to 8.4% from 7.5%. That's a pretty decent hike of almost one percentage point for a reading that heavily influences overall gross domestic product. On Friday, a new Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for third quarter real GDP growth rose to 26.2% from 20.5% a week earlier. We'll have to wait until late October for the government's first official estimate of third quarter GDP, which is one reason that the monthly retail sales reports are so closely watched, as they provide a more timely barometer of economic health. This month, retailers such as Walmart and Target report quarterly results, potentially giving added clarity to investors about the retail landscape.TD Ameritrade® commentary for educational purposes only. Member SIPC.See more from Benzinga * Thursday Is Claims Day: New Claims Fall Below One Million For First Time Since Crisis Began * Cisco, Lyft Both Ahead this Afternoon with Earnings Results, with Initial Claims Early Tomorrow * Travel, Retail Stocks Had Nice Start To Week, Highlighted By Foot Locker, Royal Caribbean(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • It would be net negative for the market if stimulus money kind of evaporated: Strategist

    Michael Antonelli, Baird PWM Market Strategist joins the On the Move panel to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the markets.  

  • Stock Market News for Aug 17, 2020

    Benchmarks closed mixed on Friday as investors analyzed weaker-than-expected economic data and its impact on recovery.

  • Some parents will get a $500 stimulus check this fall, IRS says. Here’s what to know

    Parents are supposed to get $500 per child under age 17 under the CARES Act.

  • Central bank expects ‘very strong’ German economic growth this summer

    The German economy shrank by 10.1% in the second quarter.

  • EventShares CIO: Market outlook uncertain due to election

    Although many Americans are wary as to how the 2020 Presidential Election will impact the market due to uncertainty, some investors have put their faith in certain sectors. EventShares CIO Ben Phillips joins The Final Round panel to break down what sectors he’s watching leading up to the 2020 election.

  • The last thing America needs is another high-dollar COVID-19 stimulus bill

    Rather than targeting funds to solve problems actually caused by COVID-19, Congress went on a bipartisan spending spree with negligible results.

  • WALMART EARNINGS PREVIEW: Strong sales growth expected because Walmart is 'unlike other retailers'

    Walmart Inc's margins and online sales are expected to benefit in the second quarter as the largest U.S. retailer cashed in on shoppers using government stimulus checks to buy higher-priced products like sneakers and toys along with daily essentials.

  • Coronavirus stimulus: South Dakota governor declines Trump’s extra unemployment benefits

    South Dakota is the first state to decline the extra unemployment benefits under President Donald Trump’s executive memorandum he issued more than a week ago.

  • Stocks steady as SP500 comes closer to 12,000 record high

    Stocks are mostly flat on mixed economic data and looked to Washington for clues on further coronavirus stimulus.

  • Global Food Cans Market Outlook to 2027 - Aluminium Sector Poised for Strong Growth

    The "Food Cans Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

  • What investors should expect from big retail earnings

    As the rise in coronavirus cases continues to hurt American businesses and consumers alike, big retailers like Target, Walmart, Kohl’s and others are set to report quarterly earnings. Yahoo Finance’s Dan Roberts join The Final Round to break down what to expect from retail earnings.

  • The IRS Is Giving Families a Way to Get Their Missing $500 Per Child Stimulus

    A bureaucratic screw-up meant many parents didn't receive their full CARES Act stimulus.

  • USD/JPY Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Pandemic-Led Destruction to Hit Japan’s Economy More Than Expected

    Japanese companies would face adverse effects if Washington and Beijing move toward creating their own economic zones.

  • Equities edge higher, bonds stable after Chinese stocks rally

    Global equities markets edged higher and perceived safe havens such as U.S. Treasuries gained on Monday as investors weighed further financial stimulus in China against tightening economic restrictions in Italy after a resurgence of coronavirus cases among young people. Coronavirus cases in Italy have doubled over the past two weeks, prompting the country to reimpose restrictions on bars and nightclubs. Rabobank strategist Bas Van Geffen said the past few months had seen optimism build about a strong economic bounce-back, but the reimposition of restrictions was an indication of challenges.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities edge higher, bonds stable after Chinese stocks rally

    Global equities markets edged higher and perceived safe havens such as U.S. Treasuries gained on Monday as investors weighed further financial stimulus in China against tightening economic restrictions in Italy after a resurgence of coronavirus cases among young people. Beijing also granted a patent for a CanSino Biologics COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Ad5-nCOV. Coronavirus cases in Italy have doubled over the past two weeks, prompting the country to reimpose restrictions on bars and nightclubs.

  • US Stock Market: Complacent Investors Have Three Weeks to Prepare for Return of Volatility

    After Labor Day, volatility should pick up again especially if the VIX falls over the next three weeks. This will be our complacency indicator.

  • What should have been never was

    Posted by OFX USD - United States Dollar China-US trade relations were resolved, and the US government passed an economic stimulus plan that pushed the US dollar to record highs. That should have been the storyline for the last three weeks. Instead, trade tensions continued to simmer this weekend and COVID-19 cases … Continue reading "What should have been never was"The post What should have been never was appeared first on .

  • Coronavirus stimulus checks: Some Americans can still get the $500 child bonus they missed

    Low-income Americans and those receiving federal benefits including Social Security have more time to claim the $500-per-child bonus that went out in the first round of coronavirus stimulus checks.

  • Is Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

    Is (OLLI) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

  • Concerns about U.S. recovery put dollar on defensive

    The dollar traded lower on Monday morning after weak results from a regional manufacturing survey added to doubts sowed by grim data last week that the U.S. recovery is on shaky grounds. The New York Fed’s Empire State business conditions index fell to 3.7 in August versus 17.2 in July, and far lower than the 15 points forecast by a Reuters survey of economists. The reading indicates a slowdown in the manufacturing sector though the results were partially offset by strong housing data released earlier on Monday.

  • Chip-Maker Gains Boost Japan’s Nikkei; Chinese Investors Worried About Valuation, Tighter Monetary Policy

    Japan’s Nikkei share average scaled a near six-month high on Thursday, driven by strong gains in semiconductor-related stocks.

  • Energy Recovery Deadline Alert: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Energy Recovery, Inc. To Contact The Firm

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2020) -  Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Energy Recovery, Inc. ("Energy Recovery" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ERII) of the September 21, 2020 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.If you invested in Energy Recovery stock or options between August 2, 2017 and June 29, ...

  • Colombia offers reward after eight young partygoers killed

    Gunmen shot dead the youths at a party in Nariño province, an area where drug gangs are active.

  • Avalanche overwhelm Coyotes 7-1 to take 3-1 series lead

    The Colorado Avalanche scored three early goals, revved up their power play and hit Arizona with a barrage of odd-man rushes. Dominating in all aspects, the Avalanche are now within one win of advancing in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Nazem Kadri had two goals and an assist, Philipp Grubauer stopped 14 shots and the Avalanche overwhelmed the Coyotes 7-1 Monday to take a 3-1 lead their first-round playoff series.

  • Arrested state trooper says he shot driver fearing for life

    A Georgia state trooper charged with murder said he feared for his life when he shot a driver who refused to pull over for a broken tail light, writing in an incident report that the motorist was revving his engine and turning his steering wheel as if trying to ram the officer. The Georgia State Patrol fired Jacob Gordon Thompson after the trooper was arrested Friday on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of 60-year-old Julian Lewis. The Rev. James Woodall, president of Georgia's NAACP chapter, called it another unjustified shooting of a Black man by a white law enforcement officer.

  • Man accused of having pipe bombs is found dead in his Florida jail cell days after arrest

    A Boynton Beach man facing 26 counts of making and possessing a destructive device was found dead in his cell Saturday night, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said.

  • ‘Faint calls for help’ lead cops to find man dead in pipe at water park, AZ cops say

    It took hours for police to locate him.

  • Boy thrown from Tate Modern viewing platform home for a weekend

    A French boy thrown from the Tate Modern viewing platform while on holiday has been able to enjoy a weekend at home away from medical care, his parents have said. The boy was six-years-old when autistic teenager Jonty Bravery hurled him from the visitor attraction gantry last August. He spent a month in hospital in the UK before being discharged to France. The latest update on a GoFundMe page, which has raised more than £240,000 for the boy's medical treatment, included comments from the boy's parents who said he had returned home "just for a weekend". They also said their "little knight" had his first holiday since the incident and had been taken to the seaside where "he was able to build sandcastles with a friend". The boy remains in a wheelchair "most of his day" but is able to walk a few metres with support and has even begun to climb steps. His parents said his breathing and memory have improved enough that he has begun to try singing "and to learn to read, little by little". Bravery, who has autism and a personality disorder, was a "looked after child" under the care of Hammersmith and Fulham Council at the time of the incident, after which he told horrified onlookers social services were to blame for the atrocity. He later admitted attempted murder and in June was sentenced to 15 years in prison at the Old Bailey. The Council has since ordered a serious case review into the incident, which is due to be published in the autumn. In a victim impact statement read during a sentencing hearing, the victim's parents described Bravery's actions as "unspeakable". They said: "Words cannot express the horror and fear his actions have brought upon us and our son who now, six months on (at the time of the victim impact statement), is wondering why he's in hospital. "How can one explain to a child that someone deliberately tried to kill him? "How can he now ever trust mankind?"

  • Police: At least 18 shot, with 4 dead, across Cincinnati

    Officers responded just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday to the Avondale neighborhood and found 21-year-old Antonio Blair with gunshot wounds, police said in a statement. One died at the scene and another at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center; they were identified in a statement as 34-year-old Robert Rogers and 30-year-old Jaquiez Grant. News outlets reported the shootings took place within 60 to 90 minutes of each other, but Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate told reporters that they “seem to be separate independent incidents but horrific and tragic.”

  • Lockdown deaths in India ignite debate on police brutality

    For two and a half minutes the popular Indian radio DJ described in graphic detail what she said was the torture and killing of a father and son in police custody. The father was arrested for flouting coronavirus lockdown rules by keeping his mobile phone shop in southern India open past curfew, Suchitra Ramadurai alleged in a video posted to her Instagram. The video, which was viewed 20 million times before police ordered Ramadurai to take it down, sparked an extraordinary groundswell of public outrage at the deaths with local opposition politicians marching in the streets, Bollywood stars voicing their condemnations and television stations holding hourslong debates on police brutality.

  • Trump administration finalizes oil drilling plan in Alaska wildlife refuge

    The energy industry and Alaska Governor Michael Dunleavy said opening ANWR to drilling would create jobs and boost the state's economy, which is reliant on oil production. Democrats including presidential hopeful Joe Biden and green groups criticized the move as a giveaway to Big Oil that would harm the Arctic's unique ecosystem and native people. The Interior Department could hold a sale of oil and gas leases in ANWR by the end of the year, Secretary David Bernhardt said on a conference call with reporters.

  • Lebanon needs two-week lockdown after 'shocking' COVID-19 rise, minister says

    Lebanon must shut down for two weeks after a surge in coronavirus infections, the caretaker health minister said on Monday, as the country reels from the massive Beirut port blast. "We declare today a state of general alert and we need a brave decision to close (the country) for two weeks," Hamad Hassan told Voice of Lebanon radio. Lebanon, already deep in financial crisis, was struggling with a COVID-19 spike before the Aug. 4 blast that killed at least 178 people, wrecked swathes of the capital and pushed the government to resign.

  • Bengals CB Trae Waynes has surgery on chest muscle

    Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes had surgery Monday for a torn pectoral muscle, a significant setback to a defense in transition. The Bengals signed Waynes to a three-year deal as a free agent from Minnesota, a key part of their defensive overhaul. Waynes was expected to start along with William Jackson III, but now has a long recovery ahead.

More From Yahoo Finance Video