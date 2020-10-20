Stocks on the Move: Intel stocks dip on selling its flash memory business, The Travelers Companies trading higher on Q3 earnings results
Yahoo Finance's On the Move panel discuss today's Stocks on the Move: Intel, The Travelers Companies.
A scathing report from the Trump administration on Tuesday concluded that top U.S. universities have “massively underreported” funding they accept from China, Russia and other nations described as “foreign adversaries.” The Education Department released the report amid its effort to enforce a 1986 law requiring U.S. universities to disclose gifts and contracts of $250,000 or more from foreign sources. The department’s findings are primarily based on investigations it has opened at 12 schools, including Harvard, Yale, Stanford and Georgetown universities.
The New York Police Department said Tuesday that a police union's endorsement of President Donald Trump shouldn't sway how officers treat people who protest or vote against the president. “When we put on this uniform, we are apolitical,” Chief of Department Terence Monahan said. The Police Benevolent Association, the city's largest police union, broke with a longstanding tradition of not endorsing presidential candidates and threw its support behind Trump in August.
Provided the pandemic cooperates, the hope is to relaunch the app in the first half of 2021 in select cities.
Cheer Athletics co-owner Angela Rogers warned 'Cheer' star Jerry Harris about a possible investigation into his conduct, according to a lawsuit.
French President Emmanuel Macron promised on Tuesday to intensify a clampdown on Islamist extremism in France days after the country was stunned by the beheading of a history teacher in a quiet Paris suburb.
Donald Trump and Joe Biden are competing for crucial handful of states that could determine the presidency
A mining company said Tuesday that it plans to dig for minerals without a federal permit at the edge of the vast wildlife refuge in the Okefenokee Swamp, a big step for a once-embattled project that's now benefiting from the Trump administration's rollback of environmental rules. For more than a year, Twin Pines Minerals pursued a permit under the federal Clean Water Act to mine less than 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) from the home of the largest U.S. wildlife refuge east of the Mississippi River. The Army Corps of Engineers, the agency handling the permit request, recently concluded most of the wetlands that would be drained or otherwise affected by the proposed mine are no longer protected under federal rules recently revised at the direction of the White House.
Academics are warning not to expect results of the US election immediately after the 3 November vote
Democrats are seizing on Republican Sen. David Perdue’s comments at a recent rally in which he made a spectacle of struggling to pronounce the name of Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, with critics accusing Georgia’s senior senator of mocking her and being out of touch with the rapidly diversifying state. Blowback to Perdue's comments has provided a late boost to Perdue's Democratic challenger, Jon Ossoff, as he seeks to score an upset by winning one of Georgia's two Republican-held U.S. Senate seats on the ballot this fall. A spokesman for Ossoff said his campaign raised $1.8 million in 48 hours following Perdue's remarks.
US Defense Secretary Mark Esper revealed a new initiative Tuesday to strengthen and expand US alliances with "like-minded democracies" to counter Russia and China.
Nearly 300K more deaths than usual this year. University of Michigan stay-home order. What will sway Americans to get vaccine? Latest COVID news.
Californian internet giant Google faces a growing list of battles around the world, from tussles in Europe and Australia over fair compensation for media outlets to competition probes on both sides of the Atlantic.
Democrats are calling to abolish the system, which has recently delivered the presidency to two Republicans who did not win the popular vote
A guide to primary states, conventions and debates
Absentee ballot fraud concerns aren’t supported by evidence. Rush Limbaugh's stage 4 lung cancer has worsened. It's Tuesday's news.
While the coronavirus pandemic has hit the ad industry hard, Snap seems to be navigating it just fine.
One set of human remains, and perhaps a second, have been found in a Tulsa cemetery where investigators are searching for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, Oklahoma state archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said Tuesday. “We do have one confirmed individual and the possibility of a second” body found, Stackelbeck said. The confirmed human remains were found little more than 3 feet (90 centimeters) underground in an area known as the “Original 18,” where funeral home records show massacre victims are buried.
Netflix’s subscriber growth slowed dramatically during the summer months after a surge in the spring fueled by pandemic lockdowns that corralled millions of people in their homes. The summer slump came as more people sought distraction from the pandemic outdoors and major U.S. professional sports resumed play, offering other entertainment alternatives to the world’s most popular video streaming service. The drop-off disclosed Tuesday in Netflix’s latest earnings report was more dramatic than management had warned it might be.
Could the election go ahead by mail?
President Donald Trump’s pre-election broadsides against Dr. Anthony Fauci drew mild rebuke and little buy-in Tuesday from Capitol Hill, as Senate Republicans tried to avoid linking themselves too closely to the president's name-calling and the White House's overall COVID-19 response. With the coronavirus surging nationwide, in record-setting new caseloads and a worrisome rising death toll, the president's allies see little use in attacking Fauci, the government's top infectious disease specialist, as the party struggles to win over voters and keep the Senate majority two weeks before the election. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell did not necessarily stand up for Fauci after Trump derided the National Institute for Health official as one of the “idiots” leading the country's coronavirus response.