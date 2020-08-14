MARKETS: Gold wraps its worst week in 2 months, but YF Premium is bullish on Newmont (NEM)

Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Akiko Fujita to break down the day's price action in stocks as well as a long in Newmont (NEM), a Yahoo Finance Premium Investment Idea. Not a subscriber? Start your free trial to join future webinars live!

  • MARKETS: YF Premium Investment Idea: Charter Communications (CHTR)

    MARKETS: YF Premium Investment Idea: Charter Communications (CHTR)

  • Corporate America escalates concerns surrounding potential WeChat ban

    Corporate America is raising concerns surrounding the potential ban of WeChat. Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita joins the On the Move panel to discuss.

  • CrowdStrike's Premium Metrics Deserve Premium Valuation, Says Bullish UBS

    The bullish case for cybersecurity provider Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is based on the simple premise that the company's premium metrics deserve a premium valuation, according to UBS.The CrowdStrike Analyst: Fatima Boolani initiated coverage of CrowdStrike with a Buy rating and $120 price target.The CrowdStrike Thesis: CrowdStrike's advanced cloud-native and SaaS-based endpoint and workload security platform positions it to take advantage of secular trends, including work from home, cloud adoption and IoT device growth, Bollani said in an initiation note. (See her track record here.)The company's exposure to fast-growing segments should allow it to sustain a strong 40%-plus compounded annual revenue growth rate through 2022, the analyst said.Part of the growth could come from the company's success in expanding to adjacent markets like vulnerability and systems management, she said. Beyond revenue growth, CrowdStrike should show around eight points of annual operating margin improvement through fiscal 2023 to 10%, Boolani said.Over the same time period, gross margins should gain 100 basis points, mostly from higher unit and renewal economics, as 70% of revenue comes from the installed base, the analyst said. The stock is trading at 22 times EV/S on 2021 estimates and 17 times EV/S on 2022 estimates, which is a premium to established SaaS security rivals, she said. Yet given CrowdStrike's superior growth metrics, a premium valuation is not only justified, but the stock trades at a discount on a growth-adjusted basis, according to UBS. CRWD Price Action: Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings were trading higher by 0.44% at $101.33 at last check Friday. Related Links:Remote Workers And The Thieves That Want Their DataRecognizing And Reducing The Impact Of Auto CyberattacksLatest Ratings for CRWD DateFirmActionFromTo Aug 2020UBSInitiates Coverage OnBuy Jun 2020RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperform Jun 2020B of A SecuritiesMaintainsBuy View More Analyst Ratings for CRWD View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from Benzinga * Pro Offers Cheaper Alternative In The Beauty Stock Drawer * Albertsons, Walmart, Kroger Made Major Announcements This Week: What You Need To Know * DraftKings Trades Lower After Mixed Q2 Earnings Report(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Outlook on technical trends for markets, economic expectations

    Outlook on technical trends for markets, economic expectations

  • Yahoo News Special Report

    Yahoo News Special Report

  • Cisco shares fall, 'but for every Cisco, you have a semiconductor stock that's breaking out to the upside': Analyst

    Cisco shares fall, 'but for every Cisco, you have a semiconductor stock that's breaking out to the upside': Analyst

  • 'Mulan' Is Now Being Released Straight to Disney+ in September

    Mark your calendars now.

  • Stocks on the move: American Airlines faces service cuts, Cisco falls on disappointing earnings

    Stocks on the move: American Airlines faces service cuts, Cisco falls on disappointing earnings

  • Cisco Q4 beats expectations, offers weak Q1 revenue forecast

    Cisco Q4 beats expectations, offers weak Q1 revenue forecast

  • Five Post-Covid Trends and Gold

    The disruptions caused by the Covid-19 forced people, companies and governments to challenge their basis assumptions about their ways of life and conduct.

  • Roche's Xolair sBLA for Self Administration Accepted by FDA

    The FDA accepts Roche's (RHHBY) sBLA for a new self-administration option for Xolair across all approved U.S. indications.

  • Is PayPal (PYPL) a Great Growth Stock?

    If you are looking for a fast-growing stock that is still seeing plenty of opportunities on the horizon, make sure to consider PayPal (PYPL).

  • U.S. downloads of WeChat, Signal apps spike after Trump threatens ban

    WeChat users in the United States rushed to install the app before it could disappear from the app stores. Others, especially in China, sought alternatives like the encrypted Signal, owned by non-profit Signal Foundation. WeChat app downloads in the United States rose 41% in a six-day average from the week prior to the U.S. ban announced last Thursday, according to Sensor Tower.

  • Impossible Foods raises $200 million in fresh funding

    The company, which counts Jay-Z, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and singer Katy Perry among others as its investors, said it would use the money to expand research, develop new products and for internal operations. In June, Impossible started selling its burgers online in the United States through its website after beef prices shot up as the COVID-19 pandemic forced several meat plants to close. Impossible Foods and rival Beyond Meat Inc have struck high-profile deals with several restaurant chains, including Subway and KFC, but have had to find new strategies to stay afloat as many chains were forced to limit operations due to the pandemic.

  • Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 14th

    Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 14th

  • Simon's Retail Venture to Buy Brooks Brothers, Awaits Approval

    The move to acquire Brooks Brothers by Simon Property's (SPG) venture comes as part of its effort to capitalize on value-creating opportunities stemming from the current market dislocations.

  • What Makes Acasti (ACST) a New Buy Stock

    Acasti (ACST) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank 2 (Buy).

  • Daimler agrees to U.S. diesel settlements worth nearly $3 billion

    Daimler said on Thursday it has reached agreements costing nearly $3 billion to settle civil investigations by U.S. regulators and lawsuits from vehicle owners stemming from a long-running probe into software to cheat diesel emissions tests. The settlements in principle address civil and environmental claims tied to 250,000 U.S. diesel passenger cars and vans in the United States and include claims from the Environmental Protection Agency, Justice Department, California Air Resources Board (CARB) and the California Attorney General’s Office.

  • U.S. judge rejects GM bid to reopen racketeering case against Fiat Chrysler

    A federal judge in Detroit on Friday rejected a bid by General Motors Co to reinstate a racketeering lawsuit against its smaller rival Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA). GM claimed it had new information on foreign accounts used in an alleged bribery scheme involving FCA and leaders of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union. But U.S. District Judge Paul Borman said GM's "newly discovered evidence is too speculative to warrant reopening this case."

  • Will Apple Bring Sticker Shock to Credit Markets?

    (Bloomberg Opinion) -- Apple Inc. is no stranger to causing sticker shock with its newest products. It’s about to find out whether it can create a similar reaction among U.S. corporate-bond buyers with its latest debt offering.The technology giant is taking the rare step of issuing dollar bonds for the second time in the same calendar year. When Apple borrowed $8.5 billion in May, the 10-year portion priced at a yield that was 110 basis points more than benchmark U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year part of the new deal is being marketed at a spread of 75 basis points and seems destined to tighten from there. The average yield spread on double-A corporate bonds has narrowed by more than 50 basis points since Apple’s last offering, Bloomberg Barclays index data show, suggesting the iPhone maker could lock in a 10-year rate around 1.25%. To put that in context: Before this year, the U.S. government itself had never borrowed so cheaply.At this point, few superlatives are left to describe the relentless rally in investment-grade bonds. As Bloomberg News’s Molly Smith reported, companies from Amazon.com Inc. and Google parent Alphabet Inc. to Visa Inc. and Chevron Corp. have all set record-low interest rates across the corporate yield curve. Chevron’s two-year debt priced with a 0.333% coupon; Amazon’s three-year securities offered 0.4%; and Visa’s seven-year bonds offered 0.75%, outdoing Alphabet’s 0.8%.Apple’s all-in borrowing costs probably won’t be lower than those of Alphabet, which timed its deal perfectly and sold debt just before Treasury yields increased by the most in two months. But the fact that the iPhone maker is piling into a market already grappling with never-before-seen interest rates might be enough to start causing investors to bristle, particularly given the recent wave of encouraging economic data, such as U.S. initial jobless claims falling below 1 million for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic took hold. In theory, such a rebound would lead traders to rotate into riskier assets.Then again, it’s not as if investors are shunning equities or high-yield bonds. Junk-rated Ball Corp., an aluminum-packaging company, issued $1.3 billion of 10-year securities at 2.875% earlier this week, the lowest ever for a U.S. speculative-grade deal with a maturity that long. Meanwhile, like much of the technology sector, Apple’s stock price is almost 40% higher than it was in February. The company plans to use debt proceeds at least in part to buy back shares and pay dividends.The Federal Reserve is the elephant in the room, of course, even if Chair Jerome Powell has specifically said the central bank doesn’t intend to “run through the bond market like an elephant.” Its Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility has bought $55 million in Apple debt across eight separate securities, according to a disclosure of purchases through July 29.(1) In the grand scheme of things, that’s not all that much, given that companies have sold almost $2 trillion of bonds and leveraged loans just this year. But the backstop effect matters just about as much as the actual amount it owns. As I wrote last month, given the company’s tendency to use the money it raises to conduct share buybacks, it’s not quite the Fed buoying Apple stock, but it’s awfully close.More important, the Fed’s facility creates the perception that there’s virtually no risk in holding investment-grade U.S. corporate bonds — it’s practically free money as long as it offers any sort of yield pickup relative to Treasuries. That’s why investment-grade bond funds have experienced consecutive weekly inflows over the past four months that collectively have exceeded $100 billion. Eight of the 10 largest inflows in history have have come during this streak:I was asked on Bloomberg Radio earlier this week if there was an asset class I thought had run too far, too fast. It’s a tough question for anyone when gold prices soared above $2,000 an ounce and the S&P 500 Index exceeded its record close in just 175 days. I flagged investment-grade corporate bonds simply because these type of one-way flows make me nervous, given their propensity to create both virtuous and vicious cycles. I see the arguments for why there’s more room to run — remarkably, average corporate-bond spreads are still 39 basis points wider than their tightest levels from the past decade — and wouldn’t necessarily bet on the credit rally fizzling out, let alone sharply reversing its gains. But at a certain point, investors in any asset class need to pause and take a breather. That process might not begin with Apple, but its bond sale is bound to splash yet another jarring interest rate across trading screens.(1) For those interested, the specific CUSIPs are: 037833DV9, 037833AR1, 037833AK6, 037833CG3, 037833CM0, 037833DL1, 037833DT4, 037833BS8.This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.Brian Chappatta is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering debt markets. He previously covered bonds for Bloomberg News. He is also a CFA charterholder.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com/opinionSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China is set to expand its digital currency testing program to large cities, including Beijing

    China’s commerce ministry has officially said that it would expand the digital currency testing program to large cities, including the capital Beijing.The post China is set to expand its digital currency testing program to large cities, including Beijing appeared first on The Block.

  • GBP/JPY Price Forecast – British Pound Continues to Struggle With Big Figure

    The British pound went back and forth on Friday, testing the ¥140 level before pulling back a bit. It is only a matter of time before we break out.

  • Regeneron's BLA for Cholesterol Drug Accepted by the FDA

    The FDA accepts Regeneron's (REGN) application for evinacumab in HoFH, with priority review.

  • Ripple aims to become ‘the Amazon of payments’ says CEO

    Ripple is reportedly struggling to find use cases for XRP and its underlying technology and is looking to shift its strategy.The post Ripple aims to become 'the Amazon of payments' says CEO appeared first on The Block.

  • US seizes virtual currency alleged to fund militant groups

    The Justice Department said Thursday that it has seized millions of dollars from cryptocurrency accounts that militant groups, including al-Qaida and the Islamic State, relied on to finance their organizations and violent plots. Law enforcement officials said the groups used the accounts to solicit donations, including by trying to raise money from the sale of fraudulent personal protective equipment for the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in BioNTech (BNTX) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to BioNTech (BNTX) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Online used car seller Vroom posts weak Q3 outlook

    Online used car seller Vroom posts weak Q3 outlook

  • Postal Service warns states across US about mail voting

    The U.S. Postal Service is warning states coast to coast that it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted, even if mailed by state deadlines, raising the possibility that millions of voters could be disenfranchised. Voters and lawmakers in several states are also complaining that some curbside mail collection boxes are being removed. The warning letters sent to states raise the possibility that many Americans eligible for mail-in ballots this fall will not have them counted.

  • Trump-appointed judge demands evidence from President Trump for mail-in voter fraud

    Trump-appointed judge demands evidence from President Trump for mail-in voter fraud

  • How to Negotiate With Cyber Terrorists During a Pandemic

    (Bloomberg Opinion) -- As the pandemic trashes the world economy, one business is booming. The number of ransomware attacks, where hackers encrypt a user’s data files and then demand payment to restore access, climbed by 20% in the first half of the year to reach 121.4 million assaults, according to data security firm SonicWall.Many of the victims chose to pay up. In June, the University of California said it paid $1.14 million to extortionists who’d besieged servers at its medical school. CWT, a travel-management company, handed over $4.5 million worth of Bitcoin last month to resolve a hack, Reuters reported. Garmin Ltd., which sells portable devices linked to global positioning systems, suffered outages in the final week of July it said were due to a cyber attack. While the company hasn’t commented on how it solved the interruptions, various media reports put the ransom demand at $10 million.In the past four years, Kivu Consulting has been involved in more than 700 ransomware incidents. Last year, the cyber security firm was the agent for 143 payments worth more than $17 million. So what should you do when the email arrives saying you’ve been hacked, your data has been compromised and if you don’t pay a ransom, your servers will remain frozen? I caught up with Winston Krone, Kivu’s global managing director, to find out. The following is a lightly edited transcript of our telephone conversation this week.MARK GILBERT: The number of ransomware attacks has climbed substantially this year. Is lockdown having an impact?WINSTON KRONE: We’re in the middle of a huge wave of attacks right now. Companies are coming back to work, employees are bringing infected computers back into the organization. Attackers have waited. The value of a ransomware attack is much bigger now that companies have gotten through the worst part of Covid and have the money to pay. It’s all about business interruption, that’s why people pay a ransom. If the company’s not working, if it’s hobbling along, a ransomware attack is not going to have the impact it would if the company was going full blast. We had attacks a couple of months ago where the victim of the attacks said, “We’re not sure we’re gonna be in business, we’re not paying a ransom because we’re not sure we’re gonna make payroll next month.”MG: Given that companies are reluctant to admit to being hacked or paying ransom, how big is the iceberg that we only see the tip of?WK: I would suspect the ratio is about 10/1, based on our metrics in the past four years where we know the number of ransomware attacks we were involved in that went public. There are very few unreported cases for publicly traded companies these days. Four years ago there was a huge embarrassment factor, now there’s no incentive to keep it secret. If anything, there’s quite a bit of sympathy for public companies that are hit with ransomware attacks. Of course, it’s different for private companies.MG: Of the industry-identifiable ransoms your company handled last year, more than half came from manufacturing companies even though they were the targets of less than a fifth of attacks. Why the disparity?WK: Because of just-in-time manufacturing, they aren’t able to go offline even for just a few days. Increasingly we deal with clients who are under penalty clauses if they can’t get stuff out. It becomes a purely mathematical equation as to whether or not to pay a ransom. And the attackers know this. The hackers know that manufacturers will pay more. MG: Are cyber terrorists increasing the amounts they demand?WK: You’ve got different types of cyber extortion, like with other criminal activity. There’s the young thug who will grab your mobile phone late at night outside the tube station, and then you’ve got sophisticated gangs who will break in to steal gold bullion. Some of the attack groups we’ve seen, they’ll stick to their numbers, a quarter of a million dollars where these companies will just pay it, bury it and move on, and they’ll be hitting four or five companies a day. Then you get the guys who are going for the big ones, going for $10 million. It’s grown into an enormous ecosystem. You’ve got groups who will facilitate attacks, you’ve got hackers for hire, you have groups who all they do is dispose of bitcoin.MG: How willing are they to negotiate?WK: It completely depends on the group, and that’s something we stress with clients. In the decision about whether to pay, there’s a bunch of different steps you need to think about. Is the decryption going to actually work? Even if it works, a lot of the ransomware can corrupt things like databases. You’ve got to know the ransomware variant. In at least half of the cases, you’re gonna have to go back to the attacker and get their help to get the decryption going, because it’s not one decryption key for the entire  attack, every single computer will have its own decryption key, every single infected computer.Sometimes these attackers are dealing with a dozen victims, so we’ve had the decryption keys for the wrong client sent to us. If you want to bring down the price, that can work so long as it’s a bona fide move and you will pay the lower price. If it’s a question of just stalling for time and you play it badly, the attackers will just double the price. The reason you’re paying is to get back online quickly, but you’re losing time haggling. If you’re losing $250,000 a day in revenue then messing around for several days to try to bring the price down by $50,000 doesn’t make sense.MG: So it sounds like if you do get hacked, you hope it’s by a more sophisticated player?WK: You want to be attacked by somebody who’s not a complete clown, who can supply you with the right decryption tool to decrypt your data, and who understands that this is a difficult process for you. There are attackers out there who are completely inept and don’t know what they’re doing. We’ve had situations where, halfway through the attack, the client wanted to pay a ransom, the attacker disappears and never comes back. That’s because other attackers, the head of the Mafia, decides that this group is so bad that they just yank them halfway through the attack. So you want to be hit by someone who’s very technical.MG: Are the ransom payments always made in Bitcoin?WK: Traditionally they were. There’s been a move away from Bitcoin. Attackers know that their ransom payments are being traced across wallets and law enforcement is beginning to be able to track people down. Non-Bitcoin currencies are not as traceable. That said, it’s harder for victims to get hold of other cyber currencies, and the attackers know this.This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.Mark Gilbert is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering asset management. He previously was the London bureau chief for Bloomberg News. He is also the author of "Complicit: How Greed and Collusion Made the Credit Crisis Unstoppable."For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com/opinionSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: UPS, FedEx warn they cannot carry ballots like U.S. Postal Service

    United Parcel Service and FedEx on Friday shot down social media calls that they step in to deliver mail-in ballots from the U.S. Postal Service, which is warning states of potentially "significant" delays. "FedEx does accept individual ballots, and we advise that customers planning to return their ballots via FedEx should closely review their state's guidelines on absentee voting and deadlines for ballots or related election documents," FedEx said.

  • What's happened to your second coronavirus stimulus check?

    Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says new payments can be sent quickly. So where are they?

  • Trump says he directed Treasury to prepare second stimulus checks, blames Dems for holdup

    Trump said he's directed Steven Mnuchin to send another round of stimulus checks, but accused Democrats of holding up the aid.

  • Schools Are Changing Their Minds About Opening Campuses This Fall & Students Are Annoyed

    Colleges and universities continue to struggle to adjust to the realities of an unending pandemic. First, it was the bungled switch to remote learning in the Spring semester that left some students with no choice but to sue their schools into refunding their remaining room and board costs. Throughout the summer, as remote learning continued, surveys affirmed that students wanted to see tuition prices reduced if classes are taught online. The schools weren’t hearing it (except for a handful of historically Black colleges and universities). The fall semester has proven to be yet another test. Many schools committed to welcoming students on campus earlier this summer, an ambitious goal even at the time. But as COVID-19 cases spiked throughout the country, many schools changed their minds. According to Inside Higher Ed, hundreds of schools are doing a U-turn on their plans to welcome students to campus in the fall. Institutions are either delaying the start of the semester, moving forward with a fully virtual schedule, or welcoming limited numbers of students to campus. Tuition costs, however, remain largely unaddressed.The pivots have been mostly announced in late July and early August. The return to campus announcements were met with skepticism and the subsequent liability waivers students were required to sign added to the apprehension. For the schools that reconsidered, tuition revisions seem modest: the University of Pennsylvania will remain closed this fall and will roll back the nearly 4% tuition increase it had intended. It also reduced its “general fee” by 10% (the fee funds a wide variety of services and resources, including counseling and wellness, multicultural resource centers, student activities, recreation and fitness, career services, learning support). Housing and dining fees will also be refunded or credited.At Harvard University, 20% of first-year students deferred while the school’s anticipated 40% of students returning to campus dropped to just 25%. The school still hopes to welcome less than half of the student body back to campus, but for those attending class online or in-person, tuition remains the same.> @austin_maguire> > The classic bait & switch coronamemes collegeproblems> > ♬ original sound – austin_maguireStudents on TikTok are joking about the bait and switch that got them to enroll in classes and pay full tuition, only to get another semester of online classes with no discount. In conjunction, all these measures are making students feel like schools are prioritizing money at the cost of students’ health and education. First, their refusal to reduce tuition for virtual teaching, then their insistence on opening campuses in the fall (despite early predictions saying a Fall spike was inevitable), then rolling back those plans while sometimes pushing tuition bumps, and once again, refusing refunds for room and board.Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?How To Help Teachers Right NowHow International Students Help The U.S. EconomyA Week As An Unemployed Student In New York

  • Amazon taking over empty J.C. Penney and Sears stores means the end of the mall: former retail CEO

    Amazon is unlikely to be a mall savior, says former long-time Sears Canada CEO Mark Cohen.

