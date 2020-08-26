Hurricane Laura intensifying to Cat 4, threatens oil refineries in its path
Regina Mayor, KPMG Global Head of Energy weighs in on the potential devastation on Hurricane Laura as it heads toward the Gulf Coast.
Ginger Zee is tracking the storm which is forecast to strengthen to a Category 4 hurricane with 130 mph winds today.
CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN to discuss the latest warnings as Hurricane Laura moves towards the Gulf Coast near the border of Louisiana and Texas.
Laura will rapidly strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico and possibly make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane.
Laura became a major hurricane on Wednesday, August 26 and is forecast to get stronger. Bernie Rayno has an update.
Hurricane Laura strengthened overnight to a Category 2 storm, with sustained winds of 105 mph. In the largest U.S. evacuation of the pandemic, more than half a million people were ordered to flee the Gulf Coast.
The energy industry is bracing for catastrophic storm surges and winds as Hurricane Laura cuts a dangerous path toward the coastlines of Texas and Louisiana. Oil and gas producers have evacuated platforms and rigs in the Gulf of Mexico and companies are shutting down refineries in the storm's path. “These hurricanes, they can attack the entire energy infrastructure," said Jim Burkhard, head of IHS Markit research for crude oil markets.
Laura's landfall predicted Wednesday night or early Thursday morning as a Category 3 hurricane.
More than half a million people in Texas and Louisiana are being ordered to evacuate as Hurricane Laura gains strength in the Gulf of Mexico. Mireya Villarreal has the latest.
Hurricane Laura's outer bands began lashing the Gulf Coast on Wednesday afternoon and forecasters' warnings grew more dire as the menacing storm crept closer to land. Hundreds of thousands have already fled from the ferocious storm, which is now the first major hurricane of the extremely busy 2020 Atlantic season. Experts are warning of potentially devastating storm surge and hellacious winds that could top 140 mph at landfall. The storm had continued to intensify on Wednesday, after exploding into the first major hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season in the morning. Laura is an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm, packing maximum sustained winds of 140 mph. The eye of Laura was about 200 miles south-southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana, at 1:00 p.m. CDT Wednesday, moving northwestward at 16 mph.Forecasters expect Laura to make landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border as a Category 4 hurricane, but it could even reach Category 5 strength (wind speeds of 157 mph or greater) for a time as it moves over bath warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico. Whether or not the hurricane reaches Category 5 status may depend on if the eye undergoes structural changes.The storm is rated a 4 on the AccuWeather RealImpact Scale for Hurricanes, a new method the company introduced in 2019 to better assess the overall potential damage a storm could cause than the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, which only factors in wind impacts. Laura strengthened into a monster hurricane, packing winds of 140 mph, on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, as the storm began to send rain and gusty winds into the Gulf Coast. (NOAA / AccuWeather) Along with the half million-plus residential evacuations, the looming Laura worry has also forced the evacuation of livestock. AccuWeather National Reporter Jonathan Petramala spoke with ranchers in southwestern Louisiana who have had to urgently gather cattle and move them to higher ground with the devastating memory of Hurricane Rita from 15 years ago still lingering.The hurricane has the potential to cause catastrophic damage and widespread power outages in southwestern Louisiana and along the upper Texas coast, but significant damage and power outages well inland. Roads may be impassable and the power could be out for days, or even weeks, after the storm. The coastline could be changed forever and some neighborhoods may be unrecognizable after the storm.As a result of the forecast, hurricane warnings were in effect for places along the Gulf Coast from San Luis Pass, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana. Some neighborhoods could sustain catastrophic damage due to powerful winds combined with storm surge flooding and wave action on top of the storm surge. A portion of Interstate 10 could be closed due to high water.The coastal inundation from the storm surge around Cameron, Louisiana, a coastal town about 135 miles east of Houston, Texas, and 195 miles west of New Orleans, is forecast to be between 15 and 20 feet. A storm surge of that magnitude, combined with wave action, would be high enough to fully devastate the second story of structures located along the coast. Moving water with wave action has the same force of being in the middle of a large river. Waters will rise and some coastal roads can become flooded well in advance of the center of the storm's arrival on the coast."The greatest threat to lives and property from Laura will be due to storm-surge flooding," AccuWeather's top hurricane expert, Dan Kottlowski, said.Storm-surge flooding can occur as far to the the east as coastal Mississippi and as far to the southwest as Galveston, a barrier island city in Texas located less than 50 miles southeast of Houston.Near and just east of where the eye of Laura makes landfall, there is the potential that the storm surge could penetrate 30 miles inland from the immediate coastline.The National Hurricane Center is referring to the storm surge as being unsurvivable from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana, including Calcasieu and Sabine Lakes. Other major cities that could sustain major damage from Laura include Port Arthur, Texas, and Lake Charles, Louisiana.The impact from Laura could exceed Hurricane Rita, which was a larger storm, in 2005. However, Laura not only continued to get stronger but also gained size during Wednesday.Rita was the last major hurricane to hit near the border of Louisiana and Texas and produced a maximum storm surge of 18 feet. Hurricane Ike in 2008 hit farther south on Galveston Island, Texas, as a Category 2 storm.AccuWeather estimates the total damage and economic loss caused by Laura will be $25-30 billion. The estimate is based on an analysis incorporating independent methods to evaluate all direct and indirect impacts of the storm and is based on a variety of sources, statistics, and unique techniques AccuWeather uses to estimate damage.At this time, AccuWeather meteorologists believe Laura will make landfall between midnight and 3 a.m. CDT Thursday, perhaps just on the Louisiana side of the Louisiana and Texas border.Meteorologists are urging all residents are to pay attention to evacuation orders from local officials. Time is running out for people along the coast to evacuate as waters and wind gusts will be on the rise through Wednesday night. The first mandatory evacuation order was issued Tuesday ahead of the storm's arrival. Galveston Mayor Craig Brown signed a mandatory evacuation Tuesday as Laura barreled toward the Texas coastline. The mandatory evacuation went into effect at 6 a.m. local time on Tuesday, and the city has urged residents to leave the island by noon Wednesday and to take with them "all family members and pets."Elsewhere along the Gulf Coast, residents in Louisiana prepared for the storm by boarding up windows. In Cameron, Louisiana, residents were seen evacuating on Monday. Oil refineries across the Gulf were shut down amid all of the tropical activity over the Gulf -- first from Marco and later from Laura. All told, nearly 600,000 in Texas and Louisiana were told to flee the approaching storm."Another concern, high on our list as a significant threat, is from tornadoes," Kottlowski said.The tornado risk will increase just prior to landfall and remain a significant threat perhaps up to 48 hours after landfall near and east of the track of the center of the storm, mainly over the lower Mississippi Valley.Laura left behind damage and flooding while it pushed across the northern Caribbean as a tropical storm. At least 23 deaths have been blamed on Laura.CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APPConditions are expected to steadily deteriorate across the central and western portions of the Louisiana coast and the upper Texas coast on Wednesday with downpours, increasing winds and building water levels.Damaging winds will reach the central Gulf Coast at midweek, with wind gusts of 100-120 mph near where Laura makes landfall with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust of 140 mph."These winds can cause power outages and damage to structures and trees," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brett Rossio said. Trees that are sitting in soil that has already been saturated by Marco will be more susceptible to being toppled in Laura's fierce winds."Even with a glancing blow in Houston, winds could approach hurricane-force over the high buildings in the downtown area with the likelihood of power outages and property damage down below," Kottlowski said. "Impact could be greater in the Houston area if the storm shifts it's track farther to the west."The National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned on Wednesday morning that people could be without power and water for days and weeks after Laura's blow.In addition to wind, Laura will also bring life-threatening flooding from rainfall. "Rainfall from Laura may fall across the same places that received tremendous rainfall from Marco, further exacerbating the flooding situation along the Gulf coast," Rossio said.The combination of Marco's heavy rain from the western Florida Panhandle to central Louisiana and another round of tropical downpours from Laura could make some areas more susceptible than usual to flooding.From Laura alone, the highest rainfall totals of 4-8 inches with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 12 inches will be most likely in southern Louisiana.As is typically the case with a land-falling tropical system, tornadoes will be possible north and east of the center of the storm. In addition, the Louisiana coastline is likely to take another battering with rough surf, beach erosion and significant coastal flooding from storm surge.Laura is likely to still pack a punch in terms of wind and rain as it tracks through the Mississippi and Ohio valleys late in the week. Enough rain can fall in these areas to produce flash flooding, and wind damage and isolated tornadoes will still be possible.There is even a chance Laura regains tropical storm status, if the circulation center survives the trip over the Appalachians and then wanders off the mid-Atlantic coast late this weekend.Laura first developed in the Atlantic just a couple of hundred miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands on Friday morning, shattering the record for the earliest "L"-named storm on record in the basin. The previous "L" storm record was held by Luis, which formed on Aug. 29, 1995.Prior to Laura's formation, Cristobal, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine and Kyle had all set new records for their designated letters in 2020.AccuWeather meteorologists expect a hyperactive peak hurricane season, which is now underway, and like the notorious 2005 season, Greek letters may be needed beyond the designated list of names for the 2020 season. AccuWeather meteorologists are calling for up to 24 tropical storms, 11 of which could strengthen into hurricanes, this season.Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Hurricane Laura continues to rapidly intensify over the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to become an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane as it approaches the Texas-Louisiana border.
Tropical storms Laura and Marco could hit just a few hundred miles apart within 48 hours of each other.
Hurricane Laura strengthened Wednesday into “an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane," The National Hurricane Center said. Laura is expected to strike Wednesday night into Thursday morning along the Louisiana-Texas border. Forecasters warn of “catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding" and 20 feet (6 meters) of storm surge.
As Hurricane Laura strengthened, thousands of people were ordered to evacuate the coasts of Texas and Louisiana on Tuesday.
Insight from Texas Rep. Michael Burgess, member of the GOP Doctors Caucus.
The Gulf Coast of Louisiana and Texas is bracing for Hurricane Laura to make landfall as a very powerful storm. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN to discuss what impact it's likely to have.
The National Hurricane Center has Laura making landfall as a Category 3 major hurricane. Hurricane and Tropical Storm watches have been extended.
Storms Laura and Marco have already ripped through the Caribbean, killing at least 20 people.
Over 500,000 people were told to evacuate ahead of what’s expected to become a Category 3 storm. ABC's Kenneth Moton reports.
CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN to discuss the latest on Hurricane Laura, which is expected to strengthen before it makes landfall along the western Gulf Coast later this week.
AccuWeather interviewed the director of the National Hurricane Center, Ken Graham, on Aug. 25 to get an update on the forecast for Hurricane Laura.
OPIS Global Head of Energy Analysis Tom Kloza joins Yahoo Finance’s Zack Guzman to discuss the threat Hurricane Laura poses to U.S. oil output, as the storm approaches Texas.
Hurricane Laura forms in Gulf of Mexico; Charles Watson reports.
Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has the latest.
Texas and Louisiana residents evacuated flood zones and boarded up windows Tuesday as Hurricane Laura barreled towards the coastline, after earlier causing 25 deaths in the Caribbean.
That means a rapidly intensifying storm with 130 mph winds. Confidence is also growing of a landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border.
Laura is now a category 4 hurricane. It's expected to make landfall near the Louisiana-Texas border, bringing "catastrophic" flooding and strong wind.
Texas and Louisiana prepare for high winds, heavy rain and storm surges up to 11 feet as the storm moves closer to the Gulf Coast.
The National Hurricane Center has warned that Laura is expected to produce 4 to 8 inches of rain from Wednesday night into Saturday
Forecasters say Hurricane Laura is unique because it is gaining strength so quickly and could unleash a surge of seawater more than 10 feet high when it makes landfall. Lonnie Quinn has the forecast.
Storm Laura is now forecast to become a “catastrophic” Category 4 hurricane, according to weather officials.
Laura is threatening Texas and Louisiana with high winds, power outages and storm surge.
The NHC forecasted Hurricane Laura could become a Category 3 or higher with winds at about 115 mph as it nears the Texas-Louisiana border.
The storms have already ripped through the Caribbean, destroying homes and killing at least 12.
Laura could made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane; Charles Watson reports.
New Orleans residents filled sandbags to prepare for Hurricane Laura as the storm churned in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, August 25.As of Tuesday at 10 am, Laura was a Category 1 storm located about 585 miles southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). Forecasters expected the storm to near the Texas and Louisiana coasts on Wednesday night.Hurricane Laura was packing maximum winds of 75 mph on Tuesday morning, and the NHC said “significant” strengthening was expected before it makes landfall. Credit: Kelsey Foster via Storyful
Oil prices steadied on Wednesday, pressured by worries about the demand outlook during the coronavirus pandemic but buoyed as U.S. producers shut output in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of Hurricane Laura. The U.S. energy industry was preparing for Hurricane Laura, forecast to become a Category 4 hurricane with heavy rains and catastrophic, 130 mile-per-hour (209 kph) winds that will drive ocean waters up to 30 miles (48 km) inland, forecasters said. Nine oil-processing plants that convert nearly 2.9 million barrels per day of oil into fuel, and account for about 15% of U.S. processing, were shutting down.
One family from Beaumont, Texas, told AccuWeather that they expect their home to be flooded and badly damaged by Hurricane Laura.
Resident hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski sits down with Brittany Boyer to discuss the outlook of storms Laura and Marco on Aug. 24.
A Hurricane Watch has been issued for Houston as the Gulf Coast turns its attention to Laura, after Marco fell apart before making landfall on Monday. Laura is now expected to grow into a supercharged Category 3 hurricane with winds up to 158 mph and a storm surge that could swamp entire towns.
