Air traveler numbers hit highest level since March: TSA
Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick joins Kristin Myers to discuss the surge in airline stocks as TSA numbers hit a record high amid the pandemic.
Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick joins Kristin Myers to discuss the surge in airline stocks as TSA numbers hit a record high amid the pandemic.
Shares of American Airlines soared 7.4% on Monday after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint data showed improving air travel demand. According to the data compiled by the federal agency, 831,789 travelers were screened at airports across the US on Sunday, the highest since March 17.American Airlines (AAL) was hit hard by the complete travel halt amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, the airline reported a 86.4% year-over-year plunge in 2Q revenues and recorded a pre-tax loss of $4.3 billion.On July 27, Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth upgraded the stock to Hold from Sell citing a more balanced risk-reward scenario for the airline. Syth stated that “Our view remains that bankruptcy is not in the cards for American in 2020 with Chapter 11 only a potential avenue if the earnings recovery stalls over multiple years.”Overall, the Street is sidelined on the stock. The Hold analyst consensus is based on 2 Holds, 4 Sells, and 3 Buys. With shares down 51.2% this year, the average price target of $15.40 now implies upside potential of 10%. (See AAL stock analysis on TipRanks).Related News: American Airlines Pops 10% Amid Financial Aid Bets Is American Airlines Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need To Know American Airlines Reports Pretax Loss of $4.3 Billion In 2Q More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: * RBC Capital: Why Shopify Deserves To Move Even Higher * Occidental Petroleum Posts $8.4 Billion Loss in 2Q Amid Oil Price Crisis * Royal Caribbean Rises In Pre-Market On Higher Demand For 2021 Cruises * Pfenex Pops 59% On Ligand $513M Buy-Out Deal; Analyst Sees 93% Upside
Shares in major U.S. airlines rose on Monday after the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it screened more than 800,000 people at U.S. airport checkpoints on Sunday for the first time since March 17. TSA said it had screened 831,789 people on Sunday, which was still down about 70% over the prior year when about 2.5 million people were screened. American Airlines Group shares jumped 8.2% in midday trading, while United Airlines shares rose 7.2%, Delta Air Lines was up 6.9% and Southwest Airlines rose 4.7%.
As air travel remains seriously depressed amid the pandemic
Airline stocks rally, boosted by a continued rebound in traveler demand to fresh post-COVID-19 highs and hopes for a new round of stimulus.
Texas ER Dr. Natasha Kathuria offers insight on the latest numbers on 'Fox & Friends.'
Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro breaks down the stocks to watch Tuesday.
Surging e-commerce sales at Target during the coronavirus pandemic should translate into a lasting advantage.
ScanMyPhotos.com CEO Mitch Goldstone joins Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers to discuss his open letter to the USPS as it struggles to stay afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The agency found more than 300 guns in carry-on bags nationwide in July, or 15.3 guns for every million people screened at checkpoints.
Eighty percent of the guns coming into checkpoints are loaded, officials say.
Yahoo Finance’s Denitsa Tsekova joins Kristin Myers to discuss new analysis which reveals 1 in 3 Americans out of a job will not be helped by President Trump's latest executive orders.
The tally of 401(k) and IRA millionaires hit their second-highest level in the second quarter despite the pandemic that forced much of the economy into a standstill.
A growing number of people are looking to the water to socially distance amid the coronavirus pandemic. That’s good news for the boat industry, which has seen a dramatic increase in sales. (Aug. 11)
The total number of firearms uncovered by the TSA dropped, but the number per passenger leaped. Most of the guns were loaded, the agency said.
David Lefkowitz of UBS Global Wealth Management joins Yahoo Finance's Kristin Myers to discuss his outlook on the markets, after raising his June 2021 S&P 500 price target to 3,500.
Amanda Barroso, Pew Research writer joins Yahoo Finance's Kristin Myers to discuss the impact of COVID-19, as recent Pew findings reveal 28% of youths were neither in school nor the workplace by June 2020.
A total of 193 deaths registered in the week ending 31 July mentioned coronavirus on the death certificate: the lowest since March.
DEEP DIVE Last Friday was the 150th day since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic. During that period of unprecedented volatility, stocks extended gains. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) rose 16.
Airline customers have waited since the start of the pandemic for refunds in breach of the law, a Which? study has claimed. The consumer champion said it had spoken to some travellers who were still waiting for refunds from flights that were cancelled in March and that airlines had reneged on promises made to the regulator. By law, refunds for cancelled flights should be paid within seven days, but the unprecedented number of refund requests due to coronavirus has meant this has taken much longer for many. Many firms offered vouchers for cancelled flights, but if customers request a cash refund the companies should pay. Which? said it was concerned that the ongoing situation could set a precedent which sees airlines continue to treat customers unfairly. Rory Boland, from Which?, said: "Time after time, Which? has exposed airlines breaking the law on refunds for cancelled flights due to the pandemic and treating their passengers unfairly, and we're concerned that they now feel empowered to do as they please without fear of punishment." He added that passengers should be able to rely on the regulator and that it should be given the "tools it needs" to hold airlines to account. Andrew McConnell, of the Civil Aviation Authority, thanked Which? for its continued engagement on an "important matter". He added: "While our initial review has concluded, we have been clear that we will continue to monitor performance closely and should any airline fall short of the commitments they have made to us, we will take further action as required." Which? said some Ryanair customers were waiting for refunds from March having been sent a voucher. Ryanair said it would respond to a request for comment but had not done so by the time of going to press. Which? said it had spoken to Virgin Atlantic customers waiting longer than 120 days for a refund. The airline said it was aware of a small number of cases where refund requests were "incorrectly inputted" but that these had now been resolved and a refund paid. A spokesman said refunds systems were "complex" but that it had reduced the expected waiting time for August claims to 80 days. It hopes to reduce this to 60 days for claims filed next month and 30 days for October.
Some women lawmakers in Congress are working from home and taking care of their kids. Their experiences are shaping the legislative response to child care issues during the coronavirus pandemic. CBSN political reporter Caitlyn-Huey Burns and CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe join CBSN to discuss the measures.
This is on top of the 4,000 announced since May, meaning the retailer will have cut a third of its staff.
Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick joins The First Trade with Alexis Christoforous and Brian Sozzi to discuss Marriott and Royal Carribean’s second-quarter earnings report.
Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how an estimated 54.3 million people may face hunger this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, including 18 million children.
President Trump is defending the executive orders he signed over the weekend and says that they will help out-of-work Americans and others facing financial problems during the pandemic. Weijia Jiang reports.
New research points to children carrying and transmitting the coronavirus; Bryan Llenas reports on the latest.
A recent survey shows about a third of women said they may delay pregnancy or have fewer children due to the coronavirus pandemic. CBS News reporter Kate Smith joins CBSN to discuss the medical and financial concerns underlying this trend.
The number of passengers travelling through US airports with guns in their carry on luggage has tripled in July 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said that its officers detected 15.3 guns per million people last month, compared to 5.1 guns per million people screened during July 2019.
Boeing (NYSE: BA) in July recorded a sixth straight month with more cancellations of commercial aircraft orders than new orders being placed, a continuing pattern that reflects the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the air travel industry. The aerospace giant said Tuesday that customers canceled a total of 43 orders for its 737 Max in July, with an additional nine aircraft removed from its backlog due to customers facing financial challenges. Boeing already was facing challenges with the 737 Max, which has been grounded since March 2019 after a pair of fatal accidents, and the pandemic has made the company's issues even more difficult to deal with.
Major streaming services have seen a significant increase in sign-ups since the coronavirus pandemic hit, according to new data shared by Hub Entertainment Research on Tuesday morning.Overall, 28% of consumers polled by Hub said they’ve added at least one subscription to the “Big 4” streaming services — Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video — since February. That data comes from the firm’s new “Predicting the Post-Pandemic” study, which included 3,026 U.S. respondents, age 14-74, who watch at least an hour of TV each week; the data was collected in July.Here’s a look at the spike in subscriptions for the services:Also Read: Inside Podcast Sexism: Why Female Hosts Struggle to Crack the Top 20 ChartsEnlargeThis probably doesn’t come as a surprise, with millions of people compelled to stay at home since March due to COVID-19. And recent earnings reports from these streamers support viewers are increasingly gravitating towards new services.Disney recently reported Disney+ hit 60.5 million subscribers by early August, lapping both the company’s internal projections and analyst estimates for the service’s first-year performance. Netflix, meanwhile, sits at nearly 193 million subscribers worldwide, after adding another 10 million during the second quarter; Netflix’s subscriber gains put the company on target to eclipse their 2020 sign-ups goal by the end of Q3, thanks in large part to hit series like “Tiger King” hitting the service this year. And while Amazon guards its Prime Video stats carefully, another recent report indicates the service may have had the sharpest increase in Q2 subscribers out of anyone.Streaming isn’t the only entertainment sector that’s benefited from lockdowns, either. Hub found Video on Demand viewing is up noticeably as well, with 26% of respondents saying the pay for at least one Pay-Per-View movie each week, compared to only 19% who did the same in February. Another 25% of respondents say they buy or rent at least one TV show each week, compared to 18% in February.Read original story 1 in 4 Consumers Have Subscribed to New Streaming Service During Pandemic At TheWrap
The government's furlough scheme has stopped unemployment surging, but that may be changing.
Monday was another tale of two stock markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) soared on strength in key industrial, consumer goods, and energy stocks, but losses in the Nasdaq Composite held back the broader market.
After months under coronavirus lockdowns, small businesses are struggling to survive as they reopen under new social distancing restrictions. Joanne Canady-Brown, owner of the Gingered Peach Bakery in New Jersey, joins CBSN to discuss how her business is adjusting.
College towns emptied out in March -- and many will remain empty as learning shifts online. Gloria Betcher, a council member from Ames, Iowa, spoke to CBSN about how that hurts the economies of these unique places.
U.S. bankruptcies are on track to hit their worst levels in a decade, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung joins Zack Guzman to discuss.
It has been hailed a 'model to emulate in fighting the pandemic'.
Since the pandemic began, you've probably done your fair share of virtual meetings. But have you ordered food from a virtual kitchen? The owners of a Sacramento restaurant are using their kitchen to create several virtual restaurants, or “ghost kitchens.”
One in four people with diabetes have rationed supplies to cut the cost of their diabetes care since the start of the pandemic, a survey found.
Doctor Sachin Nagrani, the Medical Director for Heal, delivers advice on how to mitigate the risks of flying during the coronavirus pandemic. He explains why personal behavior is critical to staying safe, as well as the best strategies to maintain social distancing at the gate, through boarding and on an airplane.
Casino, cruise-line, and airline stocks are roaring higher today on some positive news for the travel industry.
Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick joins The First Trade with Alexis Christoforous and Brian Sozzi to discuss July's Producer Price Index, Nio's second-quarter earnings report and IHG's first-half earnings report.
On Tuesday, Rosenblatt analyst Bernie McTernan reiterated his buy rating on shares of Peloton, following strong Q2 results from rival Nautilus as “home fitness trends remain strong.” Despite the fact that supply constraints will continue to be the limiting factor on Peloton’s growth, Rosenblatt still considers it to be the leader in home fitness. McTernan joins The Final Round to talk about his bullish call.
Delores Tronco-DePierro, owner of The Banty Rooster, joined The Final Round to discuss why she is closing her restaurant less than a year after opening and relocating it to Denver.
Jim Bianco, Bianco Research President & CEO, joined The Final Round to discuss his outlook for the financial sector and why he's worried about inflation and its impact on risk markets.
Willie Delwiche, Investment Strategist at Baird, joins The Final Round to discuss recent market action, how investors are positioning themselves, and what a global recovery could look like.