Stocks on the move: Wynn Resorts up on Macau tourist visas, Southwest rises on upbeat TSA data
Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro breaks down the stocks to watch Tuesday.
What happened Shares of casino giant Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) climbed another 9.7% in trading Tuesday, after a big day to start the week yesterday. Shares closed the day up 8.4%, and the casino industry finally seems to be revived from its COVID-19 doldrums.
Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick joins Kristin Myers to discuss the surge in airline stocks as TSA numbers hit a record high amid the pandemic.
Macau, the world's biggest casino hub, is set to welcome an influx of gamblers after China on Tuesday announced that tourist visas, through which the majority of visitors enter the Chinese territory, would be reinstated for all provinces from Sept. 23. Casino executives and investors have been eagerly awaiting the announcement as a catalyst to reviving gaming revenue, which has slumped since February due to coronavirus travel restrictions. China's National Immigration Administration said, provided the domestic coronavirus situation continued to improve, residents would be able to apply for individual and group travel visas to enter the special administrative region located on the country's southern coast.
Shares in major U.S. airlines rose on Monday after the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it screened more than 800,000 people at U.S. airport checkpoints on Sunday for the first time since March 17. TSA said it had screened 831,789 people on Sunday, which was still down about 70% over the prior year when about 2.5 million people were screened. American Airlines Group shares jumped 8.2% in midday trading, while United Airlines shares rose 7.2%, Delta Air Lines was up 6.9% and Southwest Airlines rose 4.7%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed out July with another modest gain, as the stock market continues to rebound. Top Dow Jones stocks to watch in August are Pfizer, Nike, Visa and Walmart. There are clear winners — and losers — through the first seven months of 2020.
Shares of casino stocks marched higher in trading Monday after it was announced that some restrictions on travel to Macao are being lifted. Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) saw shares climb as much as 10.3%, and Melco Resorts (NASDAQ: MLCO) rose 11.9% before the stocks closed the day up 10% and 11.1%, respectively. The biggest winner was MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM), which will not only benefit from the increase in Macao visitors, it got a big new investor as well.
A man was shot in the back at the Bartram Village housing complex in Southwest Philadelphia.
Casino, cruise-line, and airline stocks are roaring higher today on some positive news for the travel industry.
Yahoo Finance’s Adam Shapiro and Julie Hyman highlight Monday’s trending stories.
Stocks across the globe were little changed on Monday as upbeat industrial data out of China and hopes for more stimulus in the United States were offset by jitters over tensions between Washington and Beijing. Technology stocks fell after a run of recent gains, while crude oil prices jumped. Industrial output in China is returning to levels recorded before the coronavirus pandemic halted huge swathes of the economy, driven by pent-up demand, government stimulus and surprisingly resilient exports.
Amazon, Apple and Facebook are among tech industry titans and organizations signing onto a court filing saying US President Donald Trump's move blocking visas for skilled workers hurts the country. The brief was filed in federal court Monday in support of a suit by the US Chamber of Commerce and trade groups against a proclamation issued by Trump in June halting visas for various categories of guest workers including highly skilled talent sought by tech firms.
Watch out Silicon Valley! This Canadian tech company is looking to hire international tech workers impacted by the U.S. coronavirus visa suspension.
Shares of American Airlines soared 7.4% on Monday after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint data showed improving air travel demand. According to the data compiled by the federal agency, 831,789 travelers were screened at airports across the US on Sunday, the highest since March 17.American Airlines (AAL) was hit hard by the complete travel halt amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, the airline reported a 86.4% year-over-year plunge in 2Q revenues and recorded a pre-tax loss of $4.3 billion.On July 27, Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth upgraded the stock to Hold from Sell citing a more balanced risk-reward scenario for the airline. Syth stated that “Our view remains that bankruptcy is not in the cards for American in 2020 with Chapter 11 only a potential avenue if the earnings recovery stalls over multiple years.”Overall, the Street is sidelined on the stock. The Hold analyst consensus is based on 2 Holds, 4 Sells, and 3 Buys. With shares down 51.2% this year, the average price target of $15.40 now implies upside potential of 10%. (See AAL stock analysis on TipRanks).Related News: American Airlines Pops 10% Amid Financial Aid Bets Is American Airlines Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need To Know American Airlines Reports Pretax Loss of $4.3 Billion In 2Q More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: * RBC Capital: Why Shopify Deserves To Move Even Higher * Occidental Petroleum Posts $8.4 Billion Loss in 2Q Amid Oil Price Crisis * Royal Caribbean Rises In Pre-Market On Higher Demand For 2021 Cruises * Pfenex Pops 59% On Ligand $513M Buy-Out Deal; Analyst Sees 93% Upside
The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 325 points on coronavirus vaccine news Tuesday. Tesla rival Nio reported earnings before the open.
Virginia-based Eupepsia Wellness Resort, located in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, has been awarded 2 Best Wellness Resort in the US for 2020.
Stocks are steady this Friday courtesy of the better than expected jobs report.
Philadelphia police said officers responded to reports of a home invasion and robbery to find a 37-year-old victim who was shot in the leg and stabbed multiple times.
Beauty YouTuber and influencer Jackie Aina launched a lifestyle brand, FORVR mood, on Monday with a line of candles, headbands, and silk pillowcases.
The PPP has benefited some corporations with more than one subsidiary. About two dozen companies have either had multiple subsidiaries that have each taken out a loan or have themselves taken out loans along with one or more subsidiaries, Yahoo News has found.
Joe Biden has chosen California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate. She could be the first woman and first person of color to be vice president.
On Tuesday morning, school board members in Hendry County, Florida, logged onto their computers for a virtual “emergency” session about the upcoming school year. For some teachers watching, the meeting amounted to a disturbing surprise. The week prior, the county school board had approved a plan that would require students learn virtually until the county’s coronavirus case positivity rate dropped below 10 percent for at least 10 consecutive days. Hendry County, an area 65 miles east of Fort Myers with a population of 42,000, currently has one of the highest infection rates (4.2 percent) in all of southwestern Florida. Multiple teachers in the county told The Daily Beast they’d viewed the decision to hold off on sending kids back to the classroom as a safe choice.But on Tuesday, Superintendent Paul Puletti delivered a major announcement: The county had, over the weekend and within the course of just a few days, decided to reverse course. As of Tuesday morning, Hendry County planned to reopen schools on August 31 for those students who choose to return to the classroom. The county is also offering students the chance to continue learning virtually with county public school teachers or through an outside educational service. The change in policy came as Gov. Ron Desantis (R-FL)—along with senior officials in the state’s Department of Education—continue to press counties to reopen schools fully for the fall semester, including those experiencing significant upticks in coronavirus cases. DeSantis, a close ally of President Donald Trump, has been viewed inside the top echelons of the administration, including within the president’s coronavirus task force, as leading the way on the school reopening issue. On several private phone calls with the nation’s governors, Vice President Mike Pence has praised DeSantis for his work in containing the virus and flattening the curve, even as cases and deaths have piled up in the state. Dr. Deborah Birx, the task force coordinator, too, has highlighted DeSantis’ efforts in recent weeks to stop the spread. But on Monday, Florida recorded a record number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations—as well as record COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday. And the total number of cases in children under the age of 17 has increased by 137 percent in the last four weeks.Against such a disturbing epidemiological backdrop, state mandates to reopen schools have been viewed by some officials in counties such as Hendry and Hillsborough County as too restrictive—and have forced administrators such as Puletti to roll the dice. “I made the choice because I didn’t want to risk losing funding for this district,” Puletti, who is set to retire in November, told The Daily Beast. “It’s all very stressful.”The decision to reopen schools in Hendry County, announced during the board meeting Tuesday morning by Puletti, came after the superintendent spoke with senior officials in the state Department of Education over the weekend. Puletti told The Daily Beast that following a school board meeting August 4, in which members voted to extend virtual learning until further notice, he called the department “immediately” to inform the state about the decision. The state was not willing to allow the county to delay in-person learning, Puletti said, even with the increasing case numbers in the county.“I told them we needed to amend our working plan to do this,” Puletti said, referring to the plan to implement virtual learning. “I explained it and I was sort of walking around the brick-and mortar-mandate. I was hoping that I could walk around it. They basically said the bottom line is the commissioner of education had made the decision to have brick-and-mortar schools open by the end of August and we needed to follow that order.” (Brick-and-mortar schools are schools that offer in-person learning as opposed to virtual learning.)In the beginning of July, Florida’s Department of Education issued an executive order requiring brick-and-mortar schools to open classrooms by August 31. Since the issuing of that order, the state has shown some flexibility, allowing schools to reopen first online before switching to in-person learning by the end of the month. Hendry County will offer students virtual learning starting August 24 and brick-and-mortar by August 31. A senior official at the state Department of Education who spoke with The Daily Beast would not comment on deliberations between Puletti and the department, but said Hendry County had not submitted an “official plan” until Monday. That plan included the proposal to reopen schools on August 31, the official said. The governor’s office and the state’s Department of Health did not return requests for comment. A spokesperson for the Hendry County Department of Health Department said the office worked with Hendry County Emergency Management to provide masks for schools.Puletti repeatedly mentioned during the school board meeting Tuesday morning the possibility that the county will have to shut down schools completely if students begin to test positive for the coronavirus. Puletti said a handful of teachers in the county over the last two weeks have reported coming into contact with an individual with COVID-19 or have asked for leave because they are experiencing symptoms.“The problem with all this back and forth is that it really doesn’t give teachers the time to plan properly,” said one Hendry School elementary school teacher who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak more freely about the matter. “Now we have to completely change how we teach. But there’s also a ton of risk to going back to school right now. Our county numbers are extremely high and those don’t go away overnight or in two weeks.”Hendry County was not the only region in Florida to tussle with state leaders over virtual learning. In Hillsborough County, in Central Florida, the school board voted to change the district’s reopening plan that had been approved by the state so that only online learning would be available for the first four weeks of the school year.Since then, the state has inquired with the county about its decision to go virtual, sending the school board a letter requesting more information. And on Monday, Governor DeSantis and Richard Corcoron, his education commissioner, traveled to Hillsborough County to press the county to reopen classrooms. 5-Year-Old’s COVID Saga Has Florida Mom Saying Hell No to In-Person School“Some of this stuff is just not debatable anymore,” DeSantis said at a roundtable at Winthrop College Prep Academy in Riverview, according to Politico. “We’re going in a good direction in this area and that’s just the reality.”Cocoran informed Davis the move was in violation of the state’s order to reopen campuses and that the Hillsborough public schools district was risking possible loss of state funding; as much as $23 million, according to The Tampa Bay Times. Cocoran’s office did not return messages seeking comment for this story. Hillsborough school district spokeswoman Tanya Arja said Addis was not available for interviews, but late Monday, she issued a press statement addressing Cocoran’s comments. It read: “Our district explicitly followed the state’s executive order. The order provides school districts the option of not opening brick and mortar “subject to advise or orders of the Florida Department of Health, (or) local departments of health”. Last Thursday, our School Board made an informed decision after hearing from the local public health authority and local infectious disease experts. The panel was asked if we should open our doors and not one medical professional could recommend opening today. The state’s order goes on to say the day-to-day decision to open or close a school always rests locally.”David Pogorilich, a 60-year-old father of a student at Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate High School in Tampa, was among those parents who wanted the Hillsborough school board to follow Cocoran’s executive order.In a phone interview with The Daily Beast, Pogorilich said switching to virtual classes for the first four weeks so close to the start of the school year was probably the wrong approach. “It ignored the state and it ignored the parents,” Pogorilich said. “The biggest mistake they made was to fly in the face of the governor and ignore their constituency. They did a poll and a good percentage wanted kids to go back to class.”Pogorilich, who is a former city council member representing Temple Terrace in Hillsborough, said parents and their children should be allowed to decide the best option for them. His daughter, a 17-year-old starting her senior year, definitely wants to go back to class, he said. “She has been part of the conversation and we agreed that the school is taking proper precautions that kids will stay safe. The best way to learn is in the classroom. They need the interaction, the face-to-face time with teachers and being able to ask questions, especially her senior year. We don’t want her education to be short-changed.”Reopening Schools in September Is a Dangerous ExperimentHis teen also doesn’t want to miss out on the experience of enjoying her final year in high school, Pogorilich said. “If she was five-years-old, obviously it would be a different conversation,” he said. “But my niece graduated last year. She was short-changed. They didn’t have a prom. They didn’t have a graduation and she got her diploma in the mail.”Damaris Allen, a 42-year-old mom whose two teens attend H.B. Plant High School in Tampa, said she also prefers her kids go back into brick-and-mortar learning, but doesn’t believe the district should reopen schools this month. “Neither of my kids want to go back to school,” she said. “They just want to do e-learning. They are pretty aware of what is going on in the world. They understand that increased exposure means increased risks.”Allen, who works as a public education advocate, said her fear was rushing back to reopen schools would lead to closing them down again quickly if an outbreak occurs. “My kids are really fortunate they attend a school with a ton of resources,” she said. “But even on a good day, our school can’t keep enough soap in the bathrooms. The state has asked us to send kids back to school without giving us the funding to send them back safely.”She also claimed Hillsborough County Public Schools did not have the necessary funding to provide soap, hand sanitizers, wipes and masks to more than 200,000 students on a daily basis. “I definitely think the school board made a wise decision,” Allen said. “Given our positivity rate, it isn’t safe to reopen schools. It’s in the best interest of our students, our educators and our whole community to start with e-learning and evaluate as time goes on to see if our numbers do fall.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.
Scientists believe they may have discovered why the novel coronavirus affects some people so much more than others.
Trump campaign Twitter account @TrumpWarRoom has tweeted and retweeted some questionable things in the past. Lately, it's been all systems go against former Vice President Joe Biden, who is set to oppose President Trump in November's election.The latest effort to bring down Biden is a series of tweets that seem to claim Biden is pro-crime. In a blog post, the campaign points to Biden staffer's donations to bail funds amid the nationwide protests against police brutality. The campaign highlighted four alleged "regular criminals," all of them Black, who were supposedly freed from jail thanks to Biden.> Remember Willie Horton? > > President Trump's campaign is tweeting mugshots of black people to attack Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/ursYZoXv5b> > — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) August 11, 2020The mugshots were posted alongside rhetorical questions like "Does Joe Biden regret his campaign putting women in danger?" The donations to the bail fund were made by individual staffers, not by the Biden campaign as a whole. Still, the post asserts the streets are now less safe "thanks in part to the Biden campaign."The Trump campaign's strategy was quickly denounced as racist fearmongering. The Washington Post's Philip Bump pointed out that Biden himself is only loosely connected to the bailouts, and that it's not clear those pictured have been convicted of the crimes listed. Given Trump's insistence on respecting "due process," it seems like a significant oversight.More stories from theweek.com Donald Trump is trying to steal the election 4 ways Kamala Harris just made history Obama on Harris pick: 'Joe Biden nailed this decision'
It's shark week. While you're watching sharks on Discovery, scientists are using drones to watch how they really interact with people.
"No, I wouldn't have done that," Trump said. "I think it's been amazing what we've been able to do."
The 29-year-old British singer is Albanian, but has repeatedly worn Black hairstyles, like cornrows and box braids.
The casino has since apologized.
His steering wheel has been secured and the car is the proper color, two signs Fernando Alonso has a far better shot this year at the Indianapolis 500. The former Formula One champion failed to qualify for the race last year in a spectacularly woeful effort by McLaren. The Spaniard has returned to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a third attempt at winning the final leg of motorsports' version of the Triple Crown, this time with an experienced organization.
A social media post totals the number of clemency requests that each president, from Carter to Trump, has issued. But the list lacks context.
DC was hit with major layoffs on Monday, including most of the DC Universe staff, according to multiple outlets.
"The closest thing is in 1917, they say, the great pandemic. It certainly was a terrible thing where they lost anywhere from 50 to 100 million people, probably ended the Second World War," Trump said. "All the soldiers were sick. That was a terrible situation."
The president was moments into a briefing that before long would become filled with familiar Trump mistakes and hyperbole when the scene was disrupted by something new, unexpected, and imminently concerning: a Secret Service agent who soon whisked the president and his staff from the briefing room. What became clear, only after the president returned to the briefing room later, was that there had been a shooting nearby, one that the president dubbed “an actual shooting,” that he said resulted in someone being taken to the hospital after apparently being shot by the U.S. Secret Service. But, after focusing on the shooting and taking a few questions on it, Trump returned to normal as he went through his coronavirus talking points. He trudged through the briefing as usual, touting vaccine candidates for the coronavirus pandemic, trumpeting his recent executive actions, calling on schools to reopen, and attacking former Vice President Joe Biden, his Democratic rival in the 2020 presidential race “I didn’t even think about not coming back,” Trump told reporters when asked why he came back to the briefing after the worrying scene. He was only able to provide scant details of the incident. “The suspect is now on the way to the hospital,” Trump told reporters. “I can’t tell you the condition of the suspect. There was nobody else injured. There was no other law enforcement injured.” Violent incidents involving the Secret Service are infrequent but not unheard of. An agent shot a Pennsylvania man in May 2016 when the man approached the 17th and E streets NW gate while carrying a .22 caliber gun. An off-duty agent shot a dog in a controversial incident in Brooklyn in January.Efforts to improperly access the White House grounds are more common, and the Secret Service arrested three people for scaling the fence in 2017 alone. Among the more serious incidents in the past decade were the shots fired at the building while then-President Barack Obama was away in November 2011, and a white minivan a woman crashed into the 17th and E streets gate in February 2018.When a reporter asked if Trump was concerned that the incident had come close enough that he had to be removed from the briefing room, he said he didn’t believe anything had been breached.As the president’s briefing continued, the Secret Service tweeted confirmation that “there has been an officer involved shooting at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Ave. Law enforcement officials are on the scene. More information to follow.” Just before 8 p.m. the Secret Service gave an update, tweeting: “A male subject and a USSS officer were both transported to a local hospital. At no time during this incident was the White House complex breached or were any protectees in danger.”It didn’t take long before Trump tried to push the strangeness of the start of the briefing away as he returned to his familiar comforts. He mused about possible sites for his presidential nomination acceptance speech, which he had earlier tweeted were down to “the Great Battlefield of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and the White House.” When one reporter asked Trump if he would have called on Obama to resign if he had been president when 160,000 people died as they already have in the United States during the pandemic, Trump answered, “No, I wouldn’t have done that,” before declaring he thought “it’s been amazing what we’ve been able to do.”If the country hadn’t shut down, he said, there could have been 1.5 million to 2 million people “already dead.” Trump added, “We’ve called it right, now we don’t have to close it, we understand the disease,” though the virus continues to kill and spread throughout the United States.“Nobody understood it because nobody’s ever seen anything like this,” Trump said. “The closest thing is in 1917, they say, right, the great pandemic certainly was a terrible thing where they lost anywhere from 50 to 100 million people. Probably ended the Second World War, all the soldiers were sick. That was a terrible situation.”World War II began in 1939, while the pandemic he’s pointing to started in 1918. The president concluded things bizarrely by indulging in the Trump-era equivalent of comfort food, taking a question from One America News Network that allowed him to vent conspiracies about the Obama administration and criticize Susan Rice. The former national security adviser is considered a possible choice to become Biden’s vice presidential nominee. “Frankly, if he chooses her that’s fine,” Trump said before ending one of his strangest briefings yet. “But that’s a potential liability.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.
Multiple California police officers were filmed pointing guns at three African American teenagers who were were allegedly being threatened by a homeless man.The mother of one of the teenagers in the video, Tammi Collins, shared an 11-minute clip to her Instagram page, showing officers from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department aiming guns at them in Santa Clarita, California, on 7 August.
Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell, who is in jail awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges, want her released into her jail's general population.
A man in California has been caught erasing black lives matter messages drawn on the pavement by a three-year-old girl.Manette Sharick and her three-year-old daughter, Zhuri, had been drawing messages in chalk across the pavement outside her house including "Black Lives Matter".
GOP senators running for reelection are facing a bind: They can't alienate Trump but they need to win suburban voters who are souring on him.
Caracas residents are taking matters into their own hands in their fight to survive amid a lack of basic essential services... even tapping into a rainwater lagoon for water. Reuters took the plunge with one group of residents siphoning water off a mountain to sustain their neighborhood. They are among scores who no longer receive goods and services, including water, once subsidized by President Nicolas Maduro's Socialist Party. That ruling party has seen a six-year economic collapse despite Venezuela's oil wealth, and the decay of state-run utilities has led to constant shortages. Venezuelans now have to pay the equivalent of several months' salary for a few days of water, gas or cellphone because private alternatives are priced in dollars. To one of the shortages - This group has taken the extraordinary step of building a system to take advantage of water from a rainwater lagoon that built up at a stalled tunnel construction project. They used 1,300 meters of hoses for the network and the residents contributed 10 dollars each to buy parts. Yraima Moscoso was among those who led the charge. "We decided one day to go into the tunnel. I met with the community and presented the project and they accepted. We found that inside the tunnel there were a lot of hoses and that this work had been abandoned for years... So we decided to take the hoses out and deploy them in the community to create water pumps, where people can get water." Residents link hoses between different communities to share water or carry bottles back-and-forth for several kilometers. While water costs less than a dollar per month at subsidized rates, cisterns can cost $100, which is nearly 50 times the monthly minimum wage. Marcos Figuera says he owes a debt of gratitude for those who helped create the water system. "Thank God we have that well, without that well it would be very difficult to get water. Thank you to the people who worked there for extracting the hoses and installing a pipe to have water. I hope the neighborhood can have water, and at least that installation will give water to the people who do not have it." Organizers say they can't spend their time complaining about their lack of vital goods. Instead, the dire circumstances has led them to focus on solutions in their fight to survive.
