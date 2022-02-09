Drivers now face rising car insurance rates after pandemic discounts

Ronda Lee
·3 min read

Two years after issuing billions of dollars in rebates and discounts during the pandemic, car insurers are now raising premiums for their customers.

The Progressive Corp.’s subsidiaries received approval for 38 rate increases across 10 states in November, while regulators in 13 states okayed 20 rate increases by Allstate, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. GEICO subsidiaries got 12 rate hikes across six states approved that same month.

The most notable 10 increases that S&P Global Market Intelligence recorded clocked in between 3% and 12%. Additionally, insurance comparison site The Zebra said car insurance rates nationwide rose 3% from last year, with 38 states seeing increases.

The reasons for the increases are manyfold.

“The intersection of an improving economy, increased dangerous driving behavior, rising injury and vehicle costs, increasing litigation, severe supply and demand imbalances, as well as COVID-19 related global shipping challenges are combining to create significant upward pressure on auto insurance pricing,” said David Snyder, vice president of the policy research and international division for the American Property Casualty Insurance Association, in a statement at the end of December.

Wyomissing, PA - January 24: At the intersection of State Hill Road and Woodland Road in Wyomissing, PA January 24, 2022. (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)
At the intersection of State Hill Road and Woodland Road in Wyomissing, PA January 24, 2022. (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

Increased road fatalities

Around 20,160 people died in car accidents during the first half of 2021, up 18.4% from 2020, according to a report by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The report showed road traffic in the first half of 2021 increased by about 13% and so did the fatality rate — up 1.34 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled (VMT) compared with 1.28 fatalities per 100 million VMT in 2020.

“We saw faster driving on less crowded roads in the midst of COVID,” Marty Ellingsworth, executive managing director at J.D. Power, said. “That is still here and present.”

Bad weather

Changing weather patterns are causing more storms and sometimes in areas that previously didn’t have extreme weather. The Zebra said that although there were fewer hurricanes in 2021, severe winter storms in 2021 “caused a record $15 billion in insured losses, up from $1 billion in 2020, almost entirely due to two storms that occurred in February.”

Where you live will factor heavily in the percentage of increase you can expect from your car insurance provider. For those who live in areas prone to natural disasters or high traffic urban areas, the increase will likely be higher.

Car insurance rates are increasing after pandemic rebates
Credit: The Zebra's "2022 State of Auto Insurance"

Supply issues

The demand for new cars increased dramatically during the pandemic. Unfortunately, supply chain issues caused huge delays for purchasing a new car. This delay caused used car prices to increase and the cost to insure them. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2021 new car prices rose 11.8% and used car prices rose 37.3%.

“The prices of used cars skyrocketed in the last twelve months creating headlines around used cars being worth more than a similar model new car,” Ellington said. “This inversion of depreciation — normally cars get cheaper as they age — will hit insurance claims and claimants directly first, then as likely price increases indirectly second.”

Auto theft

An increase in auto thefts and auto parts also contributed to the rise in insurance rates, according to the (APCIA). Stealing cars for parts is on the rise with converter theft claims rising nearly 293% nationwide from mid-2020 to mid-2021, the APCIA said.

Despite an increase in rates, drivers still may be able to find deals on car insurance by shopping around and seeking discounts.

“Be on the lookout for better deals,” Ellingsworth said. “2022 may shape up to be the year of value seeking in insurance.”

YF Plus
YF Plus

Ronda is a personal finance senior reporter for Yahoo Money and attorney with experience in law, insurance, education, and government. Follow her on Twitter @writesronda

Read the latest personal finance trends and news from Yahoo Money.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Latest Stories

  • Cyprus: Migrant repatriations are key to easing overcrowding

    The repatriations of migrants who have had their asylum applications rejected is essential to easing overcrowding and reducing violence at a migrant reception camp, Cyprus' interior minister said Wednesday. Minister Nicos Nouris told state broadcaster CyBC that 35 migrants suffered minor wounds during an altercation between rival groups of underage migrants at the Pournara camp on the outskirts of the capital, Nicosia. Cyprus authorities say rising migrant arrivals are pushing the small island’s capacity to host them to its limits.

  • 'The Wolf Among Us 2' arrives in 2023

    'The Wolf Among Us 2' is finally due to arrive in 2023, ten years after the first game.

  • Auto plants face shortages, shutdowns and layoffs as protesters block US-Canada bridge

    While blockade remains on bridge between car-manufacturing cities of Detroit and Windsor, businesses risk losing $50m a day Vehicles block the route leading from the Ambassador Bridge, linking Detroit and Windsor, Ontario Wednesday. Photograph: Carlos Osorio/Reuters Manufacturing plants at the heart of North America’s automotive industry face potential shortages, shutdowns, layoffs and multi-million dollar losses as “freedom convoy” protestors continue to block traffic on the busiest border cros

  • Signs of Republican resistance to Trump suggest his once vise-like grip on the party could be slipping

    Mitch McConnell and Mike Pence are among those pushing back lately. Trump's poll numbers are also slipping, though he remains the leading Republican.

  • Ex-New York Times Editor Says He Panicked After Botching Sarah Palin Column

    Jane Rosenberg/ReutersJames Bennet, the ousted New York Times editor at the center of a high-stakes defamation lawsuit brought by Sarah Palin, described a frantic struggle on Wednesday in recounting how his “failure” produced a column that wrongly connected the ex-governor to a mass shooting.Bennet, who left the Times in June 2020 amid internal backlash to another column, reiterated during his second day of testimony that he was responsible for a now-infamous 2017 piece entitled “America’s Letha

  • Guatemala Mayan community argues before human rights court

    Lawyers for an Indigenous community in eastern Guatemala made arguments before the Inter-American Court of Human Rights Wednesday in a case that could have far-reaching implications for Indigenous communities throughout the Americas. The community of Agua Caliente, one of 16 Maya Q’eqchi’ communities in the El Estor municipality, is demanding that the Guatemalan government give them title to their land and the right to determine how its natural resources are exploited. “This case brings to the court, for the first time, a chance to rule on whether governments should act to recognize the rights of Indigenous peoples to permanent sovereignty over their natural resources, as a principle of public international law,” said Leonardo Crippa, an attorney with the Indian Law Resource Center and one of those representing the community, in a statement.

  • White House denounces Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill as 'hateful' after DeSantis backs it

    Biden offered support to LGBTQ youths and condemned a Florida bill that bans discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in schools.

  • Job applicant horrified after accidentally submitting herself mocking ‘stupidest question ever’ in video interview

    ‘Strengths: honesty,’ one viewer joked

  • Betty Davis, raw funk pioneer, dies at 77

    Trailblazing funk artist and second wife of Miles Davis recorded three influential albums in the 1970s before leaving the industry Betty Davis. Nearly all her catalog was recorded between 1964 and 1975. Photograph: Supplied Betty Davis, the trailblazing raw funk pioneer of the 1970s who spent decades after a blistering music career out of the spotlight, has died at the age of 77. The vocalist and ex-wife of jazz legend Miles Davis died of natural causes, according to her close friend, Danielle M

  • Jury selection moving swiftly in Breonna Taylor-related case

    Jury selection is moving swiftly in the trial of a former Kentucky police officer involved in the botched drug raid that left Breonna Taylor dead, despite concerns that intense publicity would make it hard to seat a jury in Taylor's hometown. Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison has been charged with firing shots that went into an apartment next door to Taylor's just before 1 a.m. on March 13, 2020. Hankison was the only officer charged in the case, though the three wanton endangerment charges are not related to Taylor's shooting death.

  • Louisiana Senate candidate burns Confederate flag in new ad

    A Louisiana candidate for the U.S. Senate burns a Confederate flag in his latest video ad, released Wednesday. Gary Chambers, a Baton Rouge community activist and Democrat, is seen hanging a large Confederate battle flag on a line with clothespins before dousing it with fuel and setting it ablaze. “We must burn what remains of the Confederacy down,” Chambers says in a voiceover as he condemns a system that is “producing measurable inequity,” for Black people, including high rates of poverty and low access to health insurance.

  • Why Tesla holding $2 billion in Bitcoin is 'a distraction and sideshow': Analyst

    “Tesla is doubling down on its Bitcoin strategy despite volatility and investor concerns,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives tells Yahoo Finance. “It remains a distraction and sideshow from the core Tesla story in our opinion during this risk-off backdrop.”

  • As US schools lift mask mandates, some parents cry foul

    As more and more US states lift Covid-19 mask mandates in public schools due to declining infection rates, some parents are up in arms over this relaxation in health restrictions.

  • Feds say no taxpayer money for safer drug-smoking pipes

    Following outrage on the political right, the Biden administration said Wednesday that a grant program to help prevent additional harm to people who use illicit drugs will not pay for safer pipes to smoke crack or meth. “No federal funding will be used directly or through subsequent reimbursement of grantees to put pipes in safe smoking kits,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and White House drug policy adviser Rahul Gupta said in a statement. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said separately that was never the intention, complaining that impression was created by “inaccurate reporting.”

  • Met Police to contact more than 50 people who attended alleged Downing Street parties

    Detectives investigating alleged breaches of Covid-19 regulations in Downing Street and Whitehall will begin contacting more than 50 people believed to have taken part in the events by the end of the week to get their accounts, the Metropolitan Police have said.

  • Reddit expands live audio features to desktop

    Nearly a year after introducing Reddit Talk, the company is expanding its live audio chats to desktop and adding several new features to make the conversations easier to find and participate in.

  • White House warns consumer prices could top 7% in January

    An upcoming government consumer price report will likely show another lofty spike in US inflation in the first month of the year, the White House warned on Wednesday.

  • Dozens of SpaceX internet satellites lost to geomagnetic storm

    Up to 40 SpaceX high-speed internet satellites have been knocked out of orbit by a geomagnetic storm shortly after launch, but pose little threat to Earth as they burn up in the atmosphere, the company said.

  • Democrats urge federal agencies to ditch Clearview AI's facial recognition tech

    Multiple departments are said to be using the controversial tech for 'domestic law enforcement' reasons.

  • US woman to be sentenced after pleading guilty to child abuse that resulted in death

    Authorities say Kelly Turner spent years fabricating her seven-year-old’s illnesses to gain sympathy from charities Turner is also accused of charitable fraud and theft between $100,000 and $1m Photograph: Ben Goff/AP A Colorado mother who faked her seven-year-old daughter’s illnesses until she eventually died will be sentenced on Wednesday after she pleaded guilty to child abuse resulting in death. Last month, Kelly Turner also admitted to charitable fraud and theft between $100,000 and $1m, ac