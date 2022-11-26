1

Rental market shifts toward renters — finally

Gabriella Cruz-Martinez
·Personal finance writer
·4 min read

Sofia Perez has been living in a one-bedroom apartment in the Ravenna neighborhood of Seattle, Wash., for three years. Looking to stay flexible as she transitions into fully remote work in a more affordable city, she has only felt comfortable signing short-term, six-month leases during that time, but the flexibility came at a price.

“Every six months, my rent has gone up — sometimes by a little, and sometimes by a few hundred dollars," said the 32-year-old web developer. “It’s been brutal and I’ve been feeling very discouraged.”

Until recently, that is.

Perez said she just got a break on her rent — for the first time ever.

“In September, my landlord texted me that he was reducing the rent from $2,795 to $2,655," she said.

Many tenants across America are also breathing a sigh of relief as rents drop from record highs for the first time in nearly two years. What’s going on?

“During the first year of Covid, the rental market froze and people postponed their moves. Then, in 2021-2022, U.S. occupancy rates rose to record levels. The market was on fire and many renters were priced out of double-digit percentage rent increases,” said Anthemos Georgiades, CEO of Zumper, a national rental listing platform.

“Now, as we enter the third year of the market since Covid, there's a very different story. Occupancy rates are in freefall, vacancies are rising, the fear of recession is biting, and rents have plateaued.”

A
A "For Rent, For Sale" sign is seen outside of a home in Washington, U.S., July 7, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

“After the rapid rate of increase we saw over the past two years, there was only one way for rents to go, and that was down as the market takes a deep breath,” said Rick Sharga, EVP of market intelligence at ATTOM, a leading provider of real estate and property data.

This slowdown in growth is due to a number of factors, including an increase in new apartment construction along with weakening consumer sentiment, said Jon Leckie, a researcher at rent.com. “People are uncertain about the economy so they’re unwilling or unable to sign expensive leases.”

“We’re also seeing more roommate situations/doubling up, and that may be having an effect on demand, too,” he added.

Many of the markets that are now cooling off are those that experienced a red-hot run-up in prices during the pandemic, said Georgiades.

“We’re seeing month-over-month declines in more than half of the cities on our list,” he said, including Minneapolis; Nashville; El Paso, Texas; and Jacksonville, Tampa, and Orlando in Florida.

Granted, the declines are modest compared with the year-over-year jumps between 11% and 13% each month during the peak of the pandemic-fueled migration, but Georgiades expects more drops beyond the typical ones that coincide with the onset of the winter-leasing season.

“The crazy competitive stuff and price gouging is finally coming to an end as the market corrects,” said real estate investor, Tomas Satas, CEO of windycityhomebuyer.com. “This will result in less turnover for landlords, and more bargaining power for tenants.”

And, perhaps a better relationship between the two.

A home for sale is seen in Santa Monica, California, U.S., March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A home for sale is seen in Santa Monica, California, U.S., March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

“When the market was at its peak, our landlord not only tacked on all sorts of mysterious fees but also let a leak continue for four months — from the master suite bathroom upstairs directly in front of the refrigerator in the kitchen,” said 34-year-old Nicole Thelin. “It was a total nightmare.”

After numerous failed attempts to find new housing last year and repeatedly being told she had to be “mortgage-ready” in order to even qualify for a rental, Thelin, who works in benefits, recently moved into a home just south of Olympia, Wash.

“Clearly, the market has shifted,” Thelin said. “Our landlord brings over flowers.”

Personal finance journalist Vera Gibbons is a former staff writer for SmartMoney magazine and a former correspondent for Kiplinger's Personal Finance. Vera, who spent over a decade as an on-air financial analyst for MSNBC, currently serves as co-host of the weekly nonpolitical news podcast she founded, NoPo. She lives in Palm Beach, Florida.

Get the latest personal finance news, tips and guides from Yahoo Money.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn.

Latest Stories

  • Catherine Zeta-Jones reflects on nearly 25-year marriage to Michael Douglas: ‘It’s a crazy thing’

    They tied the knot at New York City’s iconic Plaza Hotel on 18 November 2000

  • Oscar-Winning ‘Flashdance’ Singer Irene Cara Dead at 63

    Harry LangdonSinger and actress Irene Cara has been found dead in her Florida home at the age of 63.Her publicist, Judith Moose, confirmed the news on Saturday which came after the Oscar-winner was recently the subject of a death hoax.“It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” Moose said in a statement. “Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when the information is available.”“We’re all in shock,” she said.This is the a

  • Social enterprise works to end period poverty in Scotland

    The consequences of period poverty sometimes leads women to use unsafe or poor quality items while on their menstrual cycle.

  • Xinjiang loosens some restrictions after lockdown protests

    Authorities in China's western Xinjiang region opened up some neighborhoods in the capital of Urumqi on Saturday after residents held extraordinary late-night demonstrations against the city's draconian “zero-COVID” lockdown that had lasted more than three months. The displays of public defiance were fanned by anger over a fire in an apartment compound that had killed 10, according to the official death toll, as emergency workers took three hours to extinguish the blaze — a delay many attributed to obstacles caused by anti-virus measures. The demonstrations, as well as public anger online, are the latest signs of building frustration with China's intense approach to controlling COVID-19.

  • New state voter fraud units finding few cases from midterms

    State-level law enforcement units created after the 2020 presidential election to investigate voter fraud are looking into scattered complaints more than two weeks after the midterms but have provided no indication of systemic problems. Florida, Georgia and Virginia created special state-level units after the 2020 election, all pushed by Republican governors, attorneys general or legislatures. “I am not aware of any significant detection of fraud on Election Day, but that’s not surprising,” said Paul Smith, senior vice president of the Campaign Legal Center.

  • Syrian Kurds say they have stopped operations against IS

    The commander of the main U.S.-backed Kurdish-led force in Syria said Saturday they have halted operations against the Islamic State group due to Turkish attacks on northern Syria over the past week. Mazloum Abdi of the Syrian Democratic Forces told reporters that after nearly a week of Turkish airstrikes on northern Syria, Ankara is now preparing for a ground offensive.

  • ‘I’m a massive royalist’: Catherine Zeta-Jones says she was ‘really upset’ about Queen’s death

    Zeta-Jones also recalled having lunch with the Queen Consort years before her marriage to King Charles III

  • Mobilising Hate: why the German people bought into the Holocaust

    On November 8 1942, on the eve of the 19th anniversary of the failed Beer Hall Putsch, Adolf Hitler gave an infamous speech to his most fanatical followers in the Löwenbräukeller, in Munich. Having rounded on the Allied leaders – the braggart Winston Churchill and the “half-Jew” Franklin D Roosevelt – he explained that both were mere puppets of the real enemy: “the international Jew”. He had warned the Jews that the consequence of starting a global conflict would be their destruction, but they h

  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – The Musical, review: a sweet confection in need of less slick CGI

    This re-mounting of the 2013 West End musical of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory seems as reliable a family festive offering as a tin of Quality Street. Roald Dahl’s classic story has magic, morality, and mounds of chocolate; there’s glee in watching ghastly spoilt children meet their very sticky ends in the factory, while the good-hearted and generous Charlie Bucket gets rewarded in the end.

  • Iran leader praises force tasked with quashing protests

    Iran’s supreme leader praised paramilitary volunteers tasked with quashing dissent on Saturday in a televised address as dozens of eye doctors warned that a rising number of demonstrators have been blinded by security forces during anti-government protests. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addressed members of the Basij, the volunteer paramilitary wing of the elite Revolutionary Guard, and reiterated unsupported claims that protesters demonstrating countrywide are "tools" of the U.S. and its “mercenaries."

  • Iran's Khamenei says negotiating with US won't end recent 'troubles'

    Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Saturday that negotiating with the United States would not put an end to the "troubles" that have rocked the Islamic republic over the past two months.

  • It’s a colorless, toxic gas. A US woman won $363m after years of exposure

    An Illinois resident won her case against the company Sterigenics – but other sufferers’ lawsuits hang in the balance

  • 11-year-old girl undergoes first-of-its-kind surgery so she can flash her 'beautiful smile'

    "There's really nothing, to me, more fascinating than this nuance of facial expression," said Dr. Patrick Byrne. "It really is what makes us human."

  • Casablanca’s unlikely recipe for success: half a script, a song about quantum physics – and Nazis?

    On November 11 1942, dramatic war news reached America from London. Radio operators had picked up reports that three columns of American tanks were roaring towards a strategically significant port in French Morocco – territory administered by the Vichy government. The city had a Nazi presence, though by the time General George S. Patton’s forces rolled up, it was slightly depleted: two nights previously, the German Consul General and 12 of his officials had been machine-gunned to death by the Re

  • The overlooked constituency both parties are now targeting in the Georgia runoff

    Asian American voter turnout doubled last cycle in Georgia — and Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker see the voting bloc as potentially decisive in a close race.

  • Bipartisan band of brothers: The West Point grads coming to Congress

    Cross-aisle bonds between Rep. Pat Ryan (D-N.Y.), Rep.-elect John James (R-Mich.) and Rep.-elect Wesley Hunt (R-Texas) were forged in the same class at the storied military academy.

  • 'The sixth borough': How Westchester became a Democratic firewall in New York

    Other suburban counties went red, but not New York City’s northern neighbor.

  • Irene Cara dead: Oscar-winning Flashdance and Fame singer dies aged 63

    The cause of death is currently unknown

  • Energy-rich Qatar faces fast-rising climate risks at home

    At a suburban park near Doha, the capital city of Qatar, cool air from vents in the ground blasted joggers on a November day that reached almost 32 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit). The small park with air-conditioned paths is an apt illustration of World Cup host Qatar’s answers, so far, to the rising temperatures its people face. The wealthy Gulf Arab nation has been able to pay for extreme adaptive measures like this thanks to the natural gas it exports to the world.

  • Claudia Winkleman explains why she was called the ‘worst parent alive’ by podcast co-host

    Winkleman hosts a parenting and family podcast with child therapist Tanya Byron