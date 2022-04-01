Rental assistance is becoming a bigger necessity as rents rapidly rise

Gabriella Cruz-Martinez
·Personal finance writer
·6 min read

While federal rental assistance did a good job last year targeting many of the most vulnerable renters, more work needs to be done as rents quickly rise and federal aid runs out.

Approximately 80% of the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program was delivered to very low-income households, which consisted of those earning 50% of area median income and below, according to U.S. Treasury demographic data. Some 40% of ERA beneficiaries self-identified as Black, and more than 20% self-identified as Latino. Notably, female-headed households accounted for nearly two-thirds of ERA recipients.

But that funding is starting to run dry — especially in California, New York, New Jersey, and Illinois —underscoring an ongoing need that must be addressed as pandemic aid wanes and rents outpace wage gains, according to experts.

“Even before we were in this pandemic and this economic downturn, there were already millions of people struggling to afford their rent,” senior research analyst for the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP), Alicia Mazzara, told Yahoo Money. “We’re seeing inflation rise, particularly big spikes across utilities and rent going up too. Without long term solutions like a broader expansion of rental assistance, it is going to be destabilizing for a lot of families to lose the financial support that has been keeping them going.”

Five year-old Lucia plays with toys while Elizabeth Dejesus helps her mother apply for rental payment assistance at La Colaborativa, which offers housing and rental assistance amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Chelsea, Massachusetts, U.S., May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Five year-old Lucia plays with toys while Elizabeth Dejesus helps her mother apply for rental payment assistance at La Colaborativa, which offers housing and rental assistance amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Chelsea, Massachusetts, U.S., May 4, 2021. (Credit: Brian Snyder, REUTERS)

Black and Latino women more likely to face eviction

The ERA program was part of the pandemic-relief legislation passed in December 2020 and March 2021 when Congress approved a total $46 billion to help vulnerable families pay for utilities, rent, and other housing costs. Last year, 3.8 million payments were delivered to households nationwide, representing over $25 billion, according to the Treasury.

But despite this infusion of cash into many households, low-income women and people of color are still more likely to face eviction compared with men. This is especially true for Black and Latino women, according to the Eviction Lab at Princeton University.

For instance, Black women would have faced an estimated 56,400 eviction filings under normal circumstances. That amounts to 50% more filings than the expected 37,400 against Black men, according to the Eviction Lab. While this gap has diminished during the pandemic, women still registered 25% more eviction filings than Black men.

“Federal rental assistance is woefully underfunded relative to the need. As a result we have a lot of people that are struggling to afford their home,” said Mazzara. “They were struggling before the pandemic and they will continue to struggle if we don’t make major investments in expanding rental assistance and housing vouchers to get people help as soon as possible.”

According to data drawn from American Community Survey, Black renters received the majority of eviction filings compared to other race/ ethnicities. They made up 21% of all renters on the Eviction Tracking System but received 36% of all eviction filings.
According to data drawn from American Community Survey, Black renters received the majority of eviction filings compared to other race/ ethnicities. They made up 21% of all renters on the Eviction Tracking System but received 36% of all eviction filings. (Credit: Eviction Lab, Princeton University)

According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey from December 2021 and January 2022, approximately 1 in 5 households with yearly incomes of less than $35,000 were behind on rent. Overall, these households account for 75% of all households behind on rent.

Similar to pre-pandemic trends, the survey found Black and Latino renter-households were more likely to fall behind on rent. As of January, a quarter of Black renter-households and 21% of Latino renter-households were behind on rent compared with 14% of Asian renter-households and 9% of white renter-households.

“It takes time to build affordable housing,” said Mazzara. “Making housing vouchers more accessible and building more affordable housing are things that need to happen to alleviate the strain on renters and the housing market as many low-income renters cannot afford market-rate units without newly built apartments.”

Irvine, CA - January 26: Residents start to move into Sage Park, Irvines new affordable housing complex this week. The grand opening ceremony on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 celebrated the completion of 32 of the 68 two-to three-story townhomes built. (Photo by Mindy Schauer/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images)
Residents start to move into Sage Park, Irvines new affordable housing complex this week. The grand opening ceremony on January 26, 2022 celebrated the completion of 32 of the 68 two-to three-story townhomes built. (Credit: Mindy Schauer, Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

‘Structural issues need to be addressed’

Growing demand for federal rental assistance has outpaced available funding, leaving approximately 16 million households – majority headed by a senior, a person with disability, or household with children without access to assistance.

Federal rental assistance helps 5.3 million households afford decent, uncrowded homes, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities analysis. Most assisted families use nearly 30% of their income to pay rent and utilities, making housing affordable for 10 million people, including 4 million children.

While programs such as Housing Choice Vouchers, Section 8 Project-Based Rental Assistance, and Public Housing have helped lift nearly 2.4 million families above the poverty line, more action is needed, according to the CBPP.

“Wait times for families that receive housing vouchers average nearly two and a half years, and many eligible families never rise to the top of the list,” said the report authored by research associate, Erik Gartland.

Rent prices have outpaced renters&#39; incomes for several years, according to the Census Bureau. (Credit: Center on Budget and Policy Priorities)
Rent prices have outpaced renters' incomes for several years, according to the Census Bureau. (Credit: Center on Budget and Policy Priorities)

From 2007 to 2019, the number of renters paying more than half of their income on rent or living in substandard housing grew 32%, according to the report, while the number of households receiving rental assistance only grew 3%.

Experts worry about the fate of vulnerable communities once the emergency provisions expire – citing a need to fund and expand existing rental assistance programs as inflation drives up the costs of living. Rents increased 17.1% year-over-year in February, according to Realtor.com data.

“The pandemic has precipitated an infusion of federal funding for emergency rental assistance and vouchers to help people in the short term, but that funding is ultimately finite and will get spent down,” said Mazzara. “The underlying need of long-term structural issues that are causing people to not be earning enough money to make rent and also for housing to be increasing in rent too rapidly need to be addressed.”

Gabriella is a personal finance reporter at Yahoo Money. Follow her on Twitter @__gabriellacruz.

Read the latest personal finance trends and news from Yahoo Money.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn.

Latest Stories

  • Why miners are cheering Biden's move to help EV makers

    The White House has deemed EV battery production to be in the interest of national defense, but the immediate beneficiaries of the move will likely be an industry much less associated with the clean energy industry: miners.

  • David Hyde Pierce shines behind the chef star in 'Julia'

    David Hyde Pierce returns to TV this spring playing a familiar part — an erudite man who adores fine food, wine and art. Pierce is playing Peter Child, husband and chief cheerleader of Julia Child, whose warbling, encouraging voice and able hands brought the intricacies of French cuisine to American home cooks through her TV series and books. “These are two people of great depth, of great complexity of character, who found each other, and I think we all are luckier for it,” said Pierce.

  • Air guitar lessons, steak-scented deodorant and a job as a cat herder – all part of April Fools' Day

    April Fools' Day arrives with a new selection of crazy, fake products and services to make you laugh – and get attention for big brands.

  • Houston teen wins $90k payout from school after she was bullied for refusing to stand for Pledge of Allegiance

    Mari Oliver filed a lawsuit against Klein Oak High School and her sociology teacher in 2017

  • Chile seeks world court ruling on river dispute with Bolivia

    Chile went to the United Nations' highest court Friday to seek a resolution to a long-running dispute with its Latin American neighbor Bolivia over the use of the waters of a small river that flows across both nations' border. Chile filed the case at the International Court of Justive in 2016 asking the court to rule that the Silala River is an international waterway, and that Chile is “entitled to the equitable and reasonable use” of its waters. The head of Chile’s legal team, Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Ximena Fuentes Torrijo, told judges that the dispute offered the court “an opportunity to affirm the applicability of the basic principle of reasonable and equitable utilization in these times of increasing fresh water scarcity.”

  • Washington is first state to guarantee pay and benefits for Uber and Lyft drivers

    Washington State's governor has signed a pay guarantee for Uber and Lyft drivers into law.

  • 'Get downstairs': Meteorologist interrupts live broadcast to call family about tornado warning

    NBC Washington's chief meteorologist Doug Kammerer pauses live broadcast to warn family about tornado.

  • US labor market nears full recovery after strong March hiring

    The US labor market has almost recovered from the mass joblessness caused by the pandemic, adding hundreds of thousands of positions last month and sending the unemployment rate nearly to where it was before Covid-19 broke out nationwide.

  • US unemployment rate drops to 3.6. per cent as labour stats approach pre-pandemic levels

    The US unemployment rate dropped two tenths of a percentage point over the last month to 3.6 percent, the lowest since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the Bureau of Labour Statistics, “total non-farm payroll” rose by 431,000 from 1 March to 31 March, with “notable” gains across “leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, retail trade, and manufacturing”. BLS said the March 2022 numbers are “little different” from those recorded in February 2020, the month before the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic sent the US and world economies reeling.

  • Boy, 12, is shot dead in his family’s car after they stopped to eat in Brooklyn

    Several children recently struck by stray bullets as gun violence rises in New York City

  • The Judds reunite for CMT Music Awards performance

    The Judds, one of the most successful duos in country music in the 1980s, are reuniting to perform on the CMT Music Awards, their first major awards show performance together in more than two decades. The mother-and-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna will perform their hit “Love Will Build a Bridge” on the awards show on April 11, airing on CBS and Paramount+, during an outdoor shoot in front of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tennessee. It's a fitting backdrop for the five-time Grammy winners, who will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in May.

  • Sony shouldn't have killed the Vita

    The Vita is still a standout in a crowded handheld market. Why did Sony have to kill it?

  • Kremlin accuses Ukraine of attacking fuel depot in Russia; Mariupol 'dangerous' as citizens try to escape: Live updates

    Russia on Friday accused Ukraine of attacking a fuel depot in Belgorod, which would be the first Ukrainian air strike on Russian soil if confirmed. Live updates.

  • Jim Carrey says he's 'done enough' and is 'fairly serious' about retiring from acting

    Jim Carrey says he's 'done enough' and is 'fairly serious' about retiring from acting

  • Girl who hid in Ukraine basement draws her fears to cope with war

    "Houses are burning, tanks are standing. I do not know whether my friends are alive," she said. "...I drew this for myself, for the future, so that later I could see what I experienced."

  • Russia: Push to pay for gas in rubles not disrupting supply

    Russian officials said their demand for “unfriendly" countries to pay for natural gas in rubles does not mean supplies will be immediately interrupted. Gas used for heating and electricity was still flowing from Russia to Europe on Friday. “Payments on shipments in progress right now must be made not this very day, but somewhere in late April, or even early May,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

  • Ethiopian journalist accredited to AP is released on bail

    Ethiopian journalist Amir Aman Kiyaro, who is accredited to The Associated Press and has been imprisoned for four months without charges, has been released on bail. Kiyaro, a 30-year-old video journalist, was freed on bail Friday after the country's Supreme Court upheld the ruling to grant him bail, rejecting a police effort to block his release. Kiyaro was detained on Nov. 28 in Addis Ababa under the country’s war-related state of emergency powers.

  • Senate deal on drastically pared-down Covid aid package may be imminent

    The $10bn in funds is half the amount the White House sought and slashes aid for global vaccine drives A health worker inoculates a student with a dose of Corbevax vaccine at a school in Bangalore. Photograph: Manjunath Kiran/AFP/Getty Images The US Senate is coming close to reaching agreement on a pared-down $10bn emergency aid package for Covid response, amid anger that the deal looks likely to ditch most funding for critical global vaccine efforts. Senate leaders were indicating to reporters

  • Man arrested outside Chris Rock show in Boston

    Kaleb Herd allegedly assaulted a police officer as well as a person he was at the show with who tried to deescalate the incident.

  • Pope apologises to Canada's Indigenous for abuse at church-run schools

    Pope Francis apologised Friday to Indigenous people for abuse committed at church-run residential schools in Canada, and said he hoped to visit the country in July.