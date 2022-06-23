Mortgage payments are up $513 since the start of 2022

Ronda Lee
·3 min read

Mortgage payments grew by more than $100 per month this year — thanks largely to the unrelenting rise in mortgage rates.

The national median monthly payment for a borrower rose to $1,897 in May, up $513 in the last five months, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). That marks an increase of 37.1%.

The rapid rise underscores the housing affordability issues dominating the market with many homebuyers, especially first-time ones, pushed out of the market. And there’s little hope for relief soon as mortgage rates this week edged even closer to 6%.

“The ongoing affordability hit of higher home prices and fast-rising mortgage rates led to a slowdown in purchase applications in May,” Edward Seiler, associate vice president and executive director at the MBA's Research Institute for Housing America, said in a statement. “Inflationary pressures and rates above 5% are both headwinds for the housing market in the coming months.”

The median list price for a U.S. home was $447,000 in May — up 18% since May 2021. It's about 65% more expensive to finance 80% of the median-priced U.S. home now than a year ago, according to Fannie Mae. Add in rapidly rising mortgage rates, which increased to 5.81% from 5.78% last week.

The conditions are especially difficult for first-time homebuyers who typically have smaller down payments and are often contending with surging rents. For instance, the national median mortgage payment for FHA loans — a popular option for entry-level buyers — was $1,430 in May, up from $1,005 a year ago, according to MBA.

“While solid income and job growth are helping to offset some of the decline in affordability, potential homebuyers are facing significant financial headwinds,” David Berson, chief economist at Nationwide Mutual, told Yahoo Money. “Moreover, with inflation still extremely high, the Federal Reserve promising significant rate hikes in the coming year, and not much sign that rapid house price gains are slowing, affordability is likely to worsen as the year progresses.”

Huntington Beach, CA - April 22: A view of a townhome at 704 Lake St #62, for sale in Huntington Beach, listed at $1,100,000 Friday, April 22, 2022. The median home price in Orange Count has reached $1 million for the first time in history. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
A view of a townhome at 704 Lake St #62, for sale in Huntington Beach, listed at $1,100,000 Friday, April 22, 2022. The median home price in Orange Count has reached $1 million for the first time in history. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

As a result, more and more homebuyers are turning to adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, that offer a lower initial rate. For instance, the average rate on the five-year ARM was 4.41% this week, almost 1.5 points lower than the rate on the 30-year home loan.

There’s even been talk in the industry of introducing a 40-year fixed mortgage to address the affordability crisis.

Buyers also have a number of tricks to mitigate increasing rates and higher prices, such as locking in rates and buying points.

“Buyers should expand the different options they’re looking at and get familiar with programs they may not previously have been aware of … [those] designed to better-facilitate lending to qualified buyers across different income levels,” Robert Heck, vice president of mortgage at Morty, told Yahoo Money. “Knowing how the home you choose will impact your mortgage rates, closing costs, and program eligibility is another way to help better plan for the all-in cost of buying a home.”

YF Plus
YF Plus

Ronda is a personal finance senior reporter for Yahoo Money and attorney with experience in law, insurance, education, and government. Follow her on Twitter @writesronda

Read the latest personal finance trends and news from Yahoo Money.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Latest Stories

  • We’re ‘getting good supply’ of Rolexes, Watches of Switzerland exec says

    The latest data out of Switzerland show that despite a sharp drop in the Chinese market, total exports of Swiss watches in May climb 14% to $2.1 billion, powered by strong growth in the U.S and Europe. This sentiment has been echoed by Watches of Switzerland, the U.K. based watch and jewelry retailer that has been expanding recently in the U.S. market. Watches of Switzerland is an authorized retailer for massive watch brands like Rolex, Omega, Cartier, and TAG Heuer.

  • ‘The View’ Grills White House Spox on Biden Admin’s ‘Botched’ Handling of Brittney Griner Phone Call

    ABC NewsToward the end of Thursday’s expectedly cordial and friendly interview on The View, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre somewhat surprisingly found herself confronted by host Sunny Hostin on the Biden administration’s “botched” handling of WNBA star Brittney Griner’s Russian imprisonment.After four months in custody over charges of alleged drug possession, Griner was finally given permission by Russian authorities to call her wife, Cherelle, on Saturday, which was the couple’s

  • States make pitches to vote 1st in 2024 Democratic primaries

    The Iowa delegation promised changes to its caucus after 2020's meltdown. New Hampshire's brought giftbags. Sixteen states and Puerto Rico are jockeying for early slots on a new Democratic presidential primary calendar, offering presentations for party bosses on why they deserve to go first — or at least close to it.

  • Sir Keir Starmer to follow Blair and skip miners’ gala during rail strikes

    Sir Keir Starmer is set to follow in the footsteps of Tony Blair by missing a major event in the trade union calendar, threatening a new row with the Left wing of his party.

  • Powell: Fed must convince public it can tame inflation

    As if their job weren't hard enough at a time of raging inflation, Chair Jerome Powell and his Federal Reserve colleagues have to do more these days than decide just how much to raise interest rates without triggering a recession. “People do expect inflation to come back down to levels that are consistent with our price stability mandate," Powell told the House Financial Services Committee on the second of two days of testimony as part of the Fed’s semiannual report to Congress. If the Fed failed to reassure the public that it can curb inflation, many Americans would assume that prices were heading ever higher.

  • Biden administration proposes new protections for transgender students and against sexual violence in schools

    The Education Department released new draft rules meant to address sexual discrimination and sexual violence on college campuses.

  • Chris Wallace Breaks Down How Jan. 6 Hearings Are Already Hurting Trump

    CNNWhen former Fox News anchor Chris Wallace popped up on CNN’s primetime coverage of the first Jan. 6 Committee hearing earlier this month, he drew the ire of some viewers for expressing deep “skepticism” over their ability to change anyone’s mind about Donald Trump.But as the proceedings begin to unfold, he may be starting to change his tune.On Thursday morning, ahead of a session that is expected to feature testimony from top Department of Justice officials, Wallace appeared on CNN to weigh i

  • Elon Musk's daughter granted legal name, gender change

    A California judge has approved a request by Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s adult daughter to change her name and gender on her birth certificate. Vivian Jenna Wilson filed the petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court the day after turning 18 in April. “I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form,” she wrote on the petition.

  • Capitol attack panel to show how Trump pressured DoJ to overturn election

    After exhausting legal options and being rebuffed by state and local elections officials, Trump turned to the justice department

  • Instagram tests using AI, other tools for age verification

    Instagram is testing new ways to verify the age of people using its service, including a face-scanning artificial intelligence tool, having mutual friends verify their age or uploading an ID. Meta stressed that the technology used to verify people's age cannot recognize one's identity — only age. Once the age verification is complete, Meta said it and Yoti, the AI contractor it partnered with to conduct the scans, will delete the video.

  • Former Justice Department officials to testify on Trump plan to install friendly AG - Jan. 6 live blog

    Former Justice Department officials will testify Thursday about Trump's plan to install an AG sympathetic to his baseless claims of election fraud.

  • New Mexico election drama has roots in wider county movement

    A rural New Mexico county's initial refusal to certify its primary election results sent ripples across the country last week, a symbol of how even the most elemental functions of democracy have become politicized pressure points amid the swirl of lies stemming from the 2020 presidential outcome. As the Otero County Commission finally relented, one question persisted: Why New Mexico, a state that has not been a political battleground and where Joe Biden beat Donald Trump handily two years ago? The seeds of the short-lived election crisis, which ended amid a showdown with the secretary of state and an order from the New Mexico Supreme Court, had been planted months before, when David Clements, a lawyer who has gained prominence in conservative circles, began raising conspiracy theories and false claims about the last presidential election that came to dominate political discussion in the heavily Republican county.

  • Feds Reportedly Search Home of Trump DOJ Official Jeffrey Clark

    Reuters/Yuri GripasFederal agents on Wednesday reportedly searched the home of Jeffrey Clark, a former Trump Justice Department official who notably pushed the president’s false election fraud claims.The New York Times reported that federal authorities arrived at the former acting assistant attorney general’s home in Virginia home early Wednesday morning in connection to an ongoing investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washingt

  • Publix supermarkets not offering COVID vaccine to young kids

    The Florida-based Publix grocery store chain is not offering the COVID-19 vaccine to children younger than 5 but has not explained its decision. The supermarket chain with 1,288 stores in seven Southern states was instrumental in distributing the vaccine when it was initially released. Its website indicates it is currently offering the vaccine to adults and children 5 and older.

  • FDA bans Juul's vapes, pods citing 'conflicting' data on potentially harmful chemicals

    Juul must cease sales of its vaping device under the FDA ruling. The ban does not restrict customers from using the products.

  • Emma Chamberlain’s Return to YouTube Is Infuriating

    Emma Chamberlain/YouTubeEmma Chamberlain, vlogger-turned-model-turned-craft-coffee-maven-turned-podcaster-turned all-of-the-above, is having a huge week. Not only did she make her late-night debut, appearing on The Tonight Show on Wednesday, but she also released her first new YouTube video in six months.This is big news for Chambermaids (I assume that’s what the fans call themselves): After all, it’s Emma’s videos that propelled her to become the Met Gala-attending starlet she is today. While h

  • Amazon providing $23M for affordable housing in Seattle

    Amazon said Thursday it is providing $23 million to help minority-led organizations build or preserve more than 500 new affordable housing units in Seattle — the latest spending by a tech company to ease a severe housing crunch the industry has helped create. The commitment comes from Amazon's Housing Equity Fund, a $2 billion initiative launched in January 2021. The fund has so far invested more than $1.2 billion to create or preserve over 8,000 affordable homes across three regions where the company has offices: the Puget Sound in Washington state; Arlington, Virginia; and Nashville, Tennessee.

  • Genius or scoundrel? The truth about Elvis mastermind Colonel Tom Parker

    Baz Luhrmann’s new Elvis Presley biopic shines a light on the musician’s relationship with his ruthless manager Colonel Tom Parker. The history of popular music is strewn with examples of complex partnerships between managers and their charges, from Peter Grant and Led Zeppelin, to Allen Klein and The Rolling Stones, to Simon Fuller and the Spice Girls. But Presley and the Colonel’s relationship is perhaps the most fascinating of all.

  • Germany triggers ‘alarm’ stage of emergency gas plan as Putin cuts supplies

    Surging debt interest forces Sunak to borrow £14bn as inflation crisis bites Britain ‘definitely’ entering recession as prices surge FTSE 100 falls amid recession fears Ben Wright: The world’s favourite money-making strategy is dead Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Google makes it easier for your stuff to sync between Android phones and Chromebooks

    The company is aping Apple's deep integration between devices.