'He has to take his lumps': Behind a Rhode Island real estate deal involving 160,000 dogecoins

Janna Herron
·Editor
·3 min read

What could have been a low-risk sale of a Rhode Island plot of land has turned into a wild bet on the price of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency dogecoin.

Earlier this month, on behalf of a client, realtor Kyle Seyboth accepted an offer of 160,000 dogecoins (DOGE-USD) — worth about $50,000 (or around $0.31 per digital coin) at the time — in exchange for the residential plot. 

Then the wild ride began. 

By the time the contract was drawn up on May 8, the 160,000 dogecoins were worth $116,000 (or around $0.72 per digital coin) — meaning the seller of the land was up big on the deal. 

Kyle Seyboth represented a real estate investor who sold a residential lot for 160,000 dogecoin.
Kyle Seyboth represented a real estate investor who sold a residential lot for 160,000 dogecoin.

But the digital currency tumbled late that night after Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk called the dogecoin a "hustle" while hosting Saturday Night Live. 

The digital currency, created in December 2013 by two software developers as a joke inspired by the internet meme involving a Shibu Inu dog, then briefly fell below the contract price this week during a broad crypto selloff on Wednesday. 

"That was one of the risks — that he could be in the position that he has to take his lumps," Seyboth told Yahoo Money of the seller's land-for-doge deal. "But he’s an investor and pretty astute. And in his opinion, he wanted to lock the contract with the potential for the currency to go up and get more money."

The closing of the deal is on June 15. As of 3:12 PM ET on May 20, the 160,000 dogecoins were worth $63,520 (or around $0.40 per digital coin).

'With crypto, it’s a lot speculating or gambling'

On the other side of the transaction, according to Seyboth, is another real estate investor who had bought a lot of dogecoin and was betting that "the currency risk would work in their favor."

The buyer plans to build a spec house — a new, move-in-ready home — on the land before selling it.

The fact that both sides of the crypto-only real estate deal involve long-time real estate investors did not surprise Seyboth.

"Real estate for investors right now is very hard," he explained, noting that others have since contacted him to sell their properties for some kind of cryptocurrency. "There's not a lot of supply, and investors are struggling with supply to sell. Crypto has been a good type of offset."

The number of homes for sale at the end of March hit 1.07 million units, down 28.2% from a year ago and near historic lows, according to the National Association of Realtors. At the same time, the share of home sellers willing to take cryptocurrency for the purchase hit at an all-time high in April, albeit still at low levels. 

Two of those sellers that Yahoo Money previously interviewed were both real estate investors.

"Their appetite for risk is very similar," Seyboth said, comparing real estate investors and crypto investors. "Stocks are harder to comprehend. They're a whole different animal with earnings, EBITDA. With crypto, it’s a lot speculating or gambling, and a lot of riding the momentum."

Janna is an editor for Yahoo Money and Cashay. Follow her on Twitter @JannaHerron.

Read more:

Read more personal finance information, news, and tips on Cashay

Latest Stories

  • The cicadas have arrived in some states: Can they bite or sting? Are they dangerous to pets? What you need to know.

    As cicadas swarm into Americans' backyard, we answer some pressing questions about the pests that could help your yard, your family and your pets.

  • US to keep Canadian, Mexican borders closed through June 21; India surpasses US daily death record: Latest COVID-19 updates

    The United States has yielded to India a dark statistic of the global pandemic – India has recorded the highest single-day death toll. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Snap's Story Studio is a 'powerful' mobile video editing app

    The company says the app is easy to use and will let you share videos anywhere.

  • One big problem Biden can't solve

    There's no easy fix for surging home prices that keep some buyers locked out.

  • House approves $1.9B for Capitol security after Jan. 6 riot, but Senate GOP calls for 'pause'

    By a razor-thin margin, the House approved $1.9B to bolster U.S. Capitol security, but Senate Republicans called for a "pause" to study details.

  • Passengers applaud as pilot gives emotional speech on final flight after 43 years

    Nearly 18 million watch Delta Airline captain bid farewell to four decades of flying, in emotional video

  • US, Russia hold parallel military drills in the Balkans

    Serbia and Russia launched joint military exercises near Serbia's capital Thursday as U.S.-led forces held massive drills in neighboring Balkan states in what appeared to be Moscow’s resolve to maintain influence in the European region torn by wars during the 1990s. The Serbian and Russian defense ministries said the joint training of some 200 special troops will include “the destruction of an illegal military formation,” live ammunition shooting and “anti-terrorist” action. The drills will last through May 25, the ministries said.

  • Girl gives birth and hands baby to stranger in New Jersey restaurant before fleeing

    She was eventually located by police and taken to a nearby hospital

  • Snapchat claims 500 mn users amid pandemic-fueled surge

    Snapchat, the social network popular with young smartphone users, said Thursday it has 500 million monthly active users amid surging growth in many parts of the world.

  • 'Hocus Pocus 2' will premiere on Disney+ in fall 2022

    It won't be much longer until we get a sequel to cult classic Hocus Pocus.

  • Ford, SK Innovation announce US electric battery venture

    US auto giant Ford and South Korea's SK Innovation plan to team up to produce battery cells and array modules for electric autos, the companies announced Thursday.

  • Oatly CEO reveals how the oat milk giant will spend its IPO billions

    Investors should expect an ambitious plan to expand manufacturing capacity to meet strong demand for Oatly oat milk, long-time CEO Toni Petersson told Yahoo Finance Live.

  • GOP not budging on infrastructure offer in Biden talks

    Senate Republicans have not substantially budged off their initial $568 billion infrastructure proposal despite overtures from the White House to work toward a compromise as President Joe Biden tries to strike a bipartisan agreement on his sweeping $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan. The lack of any sizable movement beyond the Republicans’ initial proposal or any other notable changes to narrow the gap with Biden is certain to spark fresh worries from Democrats that time is slipping for a deal. There was “not a significantly changed offer” from the Republicans during their meeting with the administration this week, according to a person granted anonymity to discuss the private negotiations.

  • Experts predict busy Atlantic storm season but not like 2020

    The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it’s unlikely to be as crazy as 2020’s record-shattering year, meteorologists said Thursday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasted that the hurricane season, which runs from June through November, will see 13 to 20 named storms. Six to 10 of those storms will become hurricanes and three to five will be major hurricanes with winds of more than 110 mph (177 kilometers per hour), the agency predicted.

  • House Democrats 'barely' passed their $1.9 billion Capitol security bill after 'eleventh-hour drama'

    In a narrow 213-212 vote on Thursday, the House "barely" passed the Democrat-led, $1.9 billion bill meant to reinforce Capitol security in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection. This bill passed 213-212-3. Democrats barely cleared their capitol spending bill. https://t.co/JZzI83Hpik — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 20, 2021 The bill's razor-thin passage emphasizes just how small of a foothold Democrats really have in the House, particularly after losing day-of support from progressives in what Politico called "eleventh-hour drama.” The tight vote on the bill to bolster the Capitol's security is emblematic of how tough it is for Dems to have a narrow majority. Dems Ocasio-Cortez, Tliab and Bowman all voted "present" on the bill. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 20, 2021 In a striking example of just how small Dem margins in the House are, members just approved the $1.9 billion Capitol security supplemental spending bill by only a 213-212 vote, with all present Republicans voting against the bill, and 6 Dems voting no or present. — Ursula Perano (@UrsulaPerano) May 20, 2021 Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) voted present, while Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) voted no, all reportedly due to concerns about funding the Capitol Police, writes Politico. The bill funnels $43.9 million to the Capitol Police, per Axios, who some dissenting Democrats reportedly believe may have been "complicit" in the riot. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) reportedly worked to "appease concerns" in what became a "last-minute scramble," writes Politico. NEWS: Several progressives are opposed to the Capitol security supp because of lingering concerns about Capitol Police accountability. They say they don't know whether certain officers were "complicit". — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) May 20, 2021 Omar told Politico: "I am frankly tired of any time where there is a failure in our system of policing, the first response is for us to give them more money." Among other allocations, the bill sets aside $520.9 million for the National Guard, $250 million for security on Capitol grounds, and $162.7 million for the reinforcement of Capitol building windows and doors, Axios reports. The bill now heads to the Senate, where it will likely face difficulty, reports CNBC. More stories from theweek.comThe enormous downside of another long, public Trump investigation that comes to nothingTexas executes Quintin Jones for 1999 murder, says it forgot to let the media witness executionStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme Court

  • Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot giving interviews only to journalists of color

    Lightfoot said she's been struck by the "overwhelming whiteness and maleness" of Chicago journalists.

  • High inflation? A generation of investors has never felt it

    The central question gripping Wall Street is whether the burst of inflation hitting the economy as it recovers from the pandemic is just temporary or the start of a real problem. The answer threatens to crack the stock market’s incredible, record-setting run that began in March 2020. Adding to the fog of the debate — and the uncertainty that has markets churning — is that more than a generation has passed on Wall Street since investors had any experience at all with high, long-lasting inflation.

  • Belkin's $100 Soundform Connect dongle adds AirPlay 2 to any speaker

    The $100 Soundform Connect turns any traditional speaker into an AirPlay 2-compatible smart speaker you can cast audio to from an iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV.

  • Wedding plans face more upheaval as Boris Johnson set to delay easing of guest limits

    Wedding planners are set to be thrown into more uncertainty on Monday, with Boris Johnson expected not to announce an easing of restrictions as originally planned. Last week, Mr Johnson committed to giving 28 days notice on changes to wedding rules before the June 21 reopening so couples can have their banns read out in time for ceremonies. But Downing Street sources have told The Telegraph it is now "very unlikely" that announcements will be made on Monday due to the spike in cases of the Indian Covid variant. Wedding industry representatives warned that a delay would create more "uncertainty" and "panic" for couples who had been planning to finally tie the knot before many relatives and friends. Scores pushed back their wedding dates by a year when the pandemic hit and face further delays if reopening does not happen as planned next month. Attendees at weddings are currently limited to 30 under government rules, and it had been hoped those limits would be ended on June 21 under Mr Johnson's roadmap reopening schedule. Earlier this month, the Prime Minister told MPs: "It is very important that, for the purposes of the banns, we will be making an announcement within 28 days of June 21." Banns are the public announcement of an impending marriage, read out in a Christian parish church or town council. It must be done 28 days before a marriage ceremony. Chris Naylor, of the UK Weddings Taskforce, said a delay "will create uncerity and a bit of panic", adding: "Couples think they are going to find out on Monday and have planned for that." Kate Nicholls, the CEO of UKHospitality, said: "Many people have held off for so long. You can't legally wait until June 14. You have to make a decision about whether to press ahead or not." She argued that wedding venues should be allowed to open from June 21 with similar rules to business venues, which are currently allowed 50 per cent capacity in rooms up to 1,000 people and said: "That would make a huge difference to brides and grooms who have got weddings booked from June 21." Some 400,000 people work in the UK wedding industry, which is worth an estimated £14.7 billion to the economy, according to the What About Weddings campaign.

  • Flooding woes to persist across Texas, Louisiana

    A historic deluge of rain this week unleashed serious flooding across portions of Texas and Louisiana, leaving roads underwater and leading to high water rescues. Some of the flood-stricken areas are among those still recovering from several tropical strikes during the record-shattering 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. AccuWeather forecasters say that the heaviest rain is likely over, but the impacts of this excessive onslaught of rainfall are likely to continue well into next week. And even though the risk of extreme rainfall is lower in the coming days, there is still the potential for some additional precipitation because moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will continue to flow into the region through the end of the week. Humid air will funnel into Texas and Louisiana around an area of high pressure that remains set up over the Southeast. Early Thursday morning, a band of heavy rain and storms inundated portions of eastern and central Louisiana, an area that, up until Wednesday night, had missed out on the most persistent rain. However, those bands of rain are likely to shift back to the west again at the end of the week. "The threat for rounds of rain will continue across western Louisiana and eastern Texas through Saturday before drier conditions prevail," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys. Unfortunately, the area of heaviest rain through Saturday is likely to focus on the areas that have already been doused over and over again this week, AccuWeather forecasters say. This week, widespread rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches stretched from the Gulf Coast, in cites like Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Houston, to as far inland as Dallas, Oklahoma City and Little Rock. The intense rainfall led to flooding and forced high water rescues and closed roadways. At least four people were killed amid the flooding, according to Louisiana Department of Health. The cities of Beaumont, Texas, and Lake Charles, Louisiana, have been among the hardest hit, and both cities picked up more than 14 inches of rain since Sunday. In fact, Lake Charles has already had the city's third wettest May on record after this week's rain. The unrelenting wet weather this week added to the string of extreme events that have affected the city in the past year. Another 2-4 inches of rainfall could be possible in this area Friday and Saturday, exacerbating the ongoing flooding disaster. More flooding of roadways, especially those near waterways, is expected to continue. Forecasters and officials urge motorists to avoid driving through flooded roadways, and follow the guidance of "turn around, don't drown." The additional rain will also push up water levels of rivers and streams. After Saturday, the weather forecast is likely to improve, but not all of the storm's impacts will dwindle. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP "As we end the weekend and go into early next week, showers and thunderstorms will fire up, especially in the afternoons, but will not be as constant as what occurred this week," Roys explained. Roys also added that, given how saturated the ground is already, just a quick downpour could lead to flooding more easily. The showers and thunderstorms are likely to help keep temperatures near or just below normal, unlike in the Southeast, where temperatures could hit 100 degrees for the first time this season. Even after the torrential downpours come to an end by this weekend, problems will not be in the rearview mirror yet for some areas over the South Central states. The most long-lasting impact from the deluge is likely to be the resultant river flooding, which is forecast to persist in some areas through much of next week. "As the water from the swollen, flooded rivers continues to filter downstream, rivers are likely to continue above flood stage into part of next week along the Gulf Coast," Roys added. The Neches River at Saltwater Barrier, Texas, pushed above major flood stage (8 feet) on Wednesday, and is forecast to crest near 11 feet over the weekend. The river is unlikely to drop below the 8-foot mark through the middle of next week. The Calcasieu River outside of Lake Charles surpassed major flood stage (6 feet) after Monday's record-breaking rainfall. The river is forecast to remain above the major flood stage through at least next Tuesday. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.