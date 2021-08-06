Here are the companies requiring proof of vaccination from employees

The number of companies requiring Covid-19 vaccination for their workers continues to increase as the Delta variant raises new safety concerns.

United Airlines, Microsoft, Uber, Jefferies Group, and Tyson all announced vaccination policies for their office and in-person workforce. Some states are also requiring certain state employees to get vaccinated.

They follow last week's announcements from Big Tech. Facebook and Google both said U.S.-based staffers must provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination, while Twitter confirmed to Forbes that it requires in-person employees to prove their vaccination status after the company closed its headquarters and delayed its reopening plans.

(Photo: Getty Creative)

Restaurateur and Union Square Hospitality Group CEO Danny Meyer also announced last week that not only employees but patrons who wish to dine indoors at the group’s full-service restaurants in New York City and Washington, D.C., will be required to show proof of vaccination beginning September 7.

“We feel like we’ve got an amazing responsibility to keep our guests and staff members safe,” Meyer told CNBC. “And that’s what we’re gonna do.”

Short of mandates, companies and organizations alike are also offering cash incentives and on-site vaccinations to help ramp up vaccinations among their workers. Others have warned of penalties for staying unvaccinated, like the National Football League which is fining unvaccinated athletes nearly $15,000 for every pandemic safety measure infraction.

Here’s a list of companies requiring vaccination, incentivizing vaccination, or providing on-site vaccines in the U.S.

Requiring a vaccinated workforce

(Photo: Getty Creative)

San Francisco Bay Area Boys & Girls Clubs of the Peninsula

Delta Air Lines new hires

Michelin-starred New York City restaurant Eleven Madison Park

The Broadway production of Hamilton

Houston Methodist Hospital network

Lastique International Corp. , a raw plastics distributor and recycler in Louisville, Kentucky

New York City department store Saks

Senior assisted living facilities Sunrise Senior Living, Enlivant, and IntegraCare

Facebook employees at U.S. campuses

U.S.-based Google employees

Employees of The Washington Post

New York City-based Morgan Stanley employees

CNN employees

Chicago-based Fifty/50 Restaurant Group

Le Bernardin , a Michelin-starred New York City restaurant

Twitter

Asset manager BlackRock

All office-based employees of Lyft

Private healthcare network Ascension Health

Cast and crew of U.S. Netflix productions

San Francisco city employees

Real estate firm, the Durst Corporation , is requiring all employees to be vaccinated or they will face termination.

Corporate and management-level staff of Walmart must be vaccinated by October 4

Norweigan Cruise Lines crew

Employees and crew members at all U.S.-based Disney parks

In September, Microsoft will require vaccinated employees, vendors, and visitors to its U.S. offices

Office-based Uber employees

Financial services company Jefferies Group will only allow vaccinated employees back into its offices

Food provider Tyson will begin a phased mandate for a vaccinated workforce beginning October 1, subject to union negotiations

Tech-real estate company Redfin

Politico employees

All employees of long-term care facilities in Massachusetts

U.S.-based contractors and employees of Pfizer

Virginia state employees will be required to get vaccinated or submit to weekly Covid testing beginning September 1

All U.S.-based employees of United Airlines

California health care and long-term care workers must be vaccinated beginning September 30 or submit to weekly COVID-19 tests

Incentivizing vaccinations

Story continues

(Photo: Getty Creative)

Discount grocery chain ALDI is offering its hourly employees up to four hours of paid time off for both doses of the vaccine. Salaried workers will get their hours adjusted to accommodate vaccination appointments.

New hires in Amazon warehouses can earn a $100 bonus on their first day for showing proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Amtrak is offering employees a bonus equivalent to two hours of pay upon providing proof of vaccination plus excused absences for vaccination appointments during work hours.

Vaccinated employees of American Airlines will get an additional paid vacation day in 2022 and a $50 bonus.

Bolthouse Farms, the maker of juices and dressings, is offering its employees a $500 bonus if they get vaccinated at one of the company’s on-site clinics or can show proof of vaccination.

Yogurt and dairy product maker Chobani will cover up to six hours of time for hourly employees to get vaccinated.

Darden Restaurants, the hospitality group behind well-known restaurants like Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, is offering hourly employees four hours of pay to cover both doses of the vaccine.

Discount retailer Dollar General is offering its hourly workers a one-time stipend equivalent to four hours of work to get vaccinated. Salaried employees will receive scheduling accommodations for vaccination appointments.

Grocery delivery service Instacart is giving a $25 stipend to both in-store employees and independent contractors who have made at least five deliveries in a month.

JBS USA and Pilgrim's, the meat-processing plant, is offering its employees a $100 bonus for receiving the COVID-19 vaccination.

Kroger, the nation’s largest supermarket chain is offering its employees a $100 bonus with proof of inoculation, and essential and frontline staffers will receive a $100 store credit and 1,000 fuel points. Those who can’t receive the vaccination for medical or religious reasons are still eligible for the $100 so long as they complete an educational course.

The Mid-Atlantic and Southeast supermarket chain Lidl is offering its employees a $200 bonus for receiving the COVID-19 vaccination and scheduling flexibility for vaccination appointments.

Employees of both McDonald’s corporate offices and restaurants of the fast-food giant will receive up to four hours of paid time off to get vaccinated.

Southeastern grocer Publix is giving its employees $125 gift cards when providing proof of vaccination.

Starbucks employees will receive up to four hours of paid time for vaccine dosage appointments.

Target is offering hourly employees up to four hours of paid time off per vaccine dosage and will reimburse up to $30 roundtrip for using a Lyft to their vaccination appointments.

Trader Joe's is giving its workers an additional two hours of pay for each dose they receive and the freedom to adjust their schedules to accommodate vaccine appointments.

Small businesses generally don’t have the resources to fund costly company-wide inoculation clinics or issue vaccination bonuses. As an incentive, the IRS is offering businesses and nonprofits with fewer than 500 employees a refundable tax credit to offset time used by employees to receive or recover from vaccinations and reimburse for paid sick and family leave for employees due to COVID-19.

Financial services company Vanguard will pay its workers $1,000 bonuses for getting vaccinated.

Providing at-work inoculations

(Photo: Getty Creative)

Amazon is providing on-site vaccination for its U.S. front-line employees

Bolthouse Farms

Last month, Houston’s Legacy Restaurants hosted a two-day vaccine pop-up for employees and their spouses

MGM Resorts has opened a vaccination clinic at the Mandalay Bay resort

Los Angeles County has a mobile vaccine unit for the city’s essential workers

Vivint, a Utah-based home security company

Yahoo Money sister site Cashay has a weekly newsletter.

Stephanie is a reporter for Yahoo Money and Cashay, a new personal finance website. Follow her on Twitter @SJAsymkos.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.