Here's why Black workers want remote work

Ella Vincent
·4 min read

As companies revive return-to-office plans, they may face resistance from Black employees who prefer working from home.

A Future Forum/Slack survey of 5,085 workers found that 81% of Black workers wanted a flexible working schedule with the ability to work from home. About half 50% of Black entrepreneurs said remote work lets them better pursue their interests, according to a February Linkedin/YouGov poll of 1000 Black entrepreneurs, while 46% of Black entrepreneurs started their own business to have more work flexibility.

Two key reasons Black workers prefer a work from home arrangement are work-life balance and an escape from workplace racism, remote work experts told Yahoo Money. Companies should take note if they want to foster diverse workforces.

“In order to be competitive, particularly as more companies strategize to attract and retain talent amidst the Great Reshuffle, employers should help to create spaces that allow professionals to thrive inside and outside of the workforce,” said Rosanna Durruthy, LinkedIn’s global head of diversity inclusion and belonging.

Business woman working from home writing notes while looking at laptop. Confident woman sitting at desk using laptop and taking notes.
( Photo Credit: Getty Creative)

Break from workplace racism

While she didn’t explicitly experience racism while working in the office, Gabrielle Pickens, CEO of consulting firm Pickens Creative has experienced fewer microaggressions since she started remote consulting work with Upwork, an online freelancing company.

“While I've never been blatantly mistreated due to my race at work, I have been in situations where my Blackness was a topic of discussion,” Pickens told Yahoo Money. “It seems as if remote work provides a veil over the thing that divides us most—skin color. Remote work is the future.”

Pickens also noted that many Black remote workers can do their work without distractions because they don’t have to deal with workplace bias, echoing another Future Forum/Slack survey of 3,480 remote workers that found that Black workers had a 64% increase in better handling stress like microaggressions once they started remote work.

“Everything from name bias, to hair bias, Black women are performing better because we don't have to compromise cultural parts of our identity in order to ‘fit in’ at work,” Pickens said. “We're safe at home, in our element, getting things done.”

More work-life balance for Black working mothers

Dondrea Owens is CEO of online accounting firm Creative’s CFO. She started the firm in 2017 to help artists manage their finances. Owens found it easier to transition to working online before the pandemic and grew her business through social media, so working remotely came naturally to her.

“I never was a paper-based accountant, so [working remotely] made my job easier,” said Owens.

A Brookings study found that since Black mothers are more likely to be a family’s breadwinner and can’t leave work as often, they have the hardest time finding and affording childcare services. Owens said that working from home enabled her to more easily take care of her two young children.

“It makes a difference for me as a mom, '' Owens said. “Working from home allows me a bit of calm because I’m not at a central location.”

Mother working from home while holding toddler, family in background
( Photo Credit: Getty Creative)

Remote work helps Black entrepreneurs have more autonomy

Pickens and Owens show that working from home can empower Black workers in ways companies haven’t before. Pickens noted that although she misses working at work sometimes, the flexibility of remote work fuels her creativity that she didn’t feel within the confines of an office.

“As we all know by now, working remotely has its fair share of benefits and challenges. One greatly missed facet of office life is the office chatter. Brainstorming with others can help achieve goals faster and add color to mundane days,” Pickens said. “However, the freedom and flexibility of working remotely can provide limitless opportunities for inspiration.”

Durruthy noted that companies that invest in remote work can create more inclusive and culturally sensitive workplaces for Black workers.

“This has been a time where Black employees everywhere have been reimagining not just where they work, but how and why they work as well,” Durruthy said. “We’ve learned that organizations investing more heavily in remote work appear to be creating more equitable and psychologically safe work experiences.”

Ella Vincent is the personal finance reporter for Yahoo Money. Follow her on Twitter @bookgirlchicago.

Read the latest personal finance news, trends, and tips from Yahoo Money.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Latest Stories

  • The 'critical thing' to turning the bear market around, according to PNC's Agati

    Here's one thing that could stop the bear market in stocks in its tracks.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks wobble as investors weigh strong jobs data

    Investors seemed to take Friday's stronger-than-expected jobs data as a sign the Federal Reserve will remain resolute in its plans to aggressively raise interest rates.

  • He was missing for two months. Coroners say a plastic shredder was responsible for his death.

    Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Gordon apparently fell into the plastic shredder where he was working May 5.

  • New dinosaur discovered in Argentina suggests why many prehistoric predators had small arms

    Paleontologists discovered a new dinosaur species in Argentina, the Meraxes gigas. The predator looks a lot like a T. rex, but isn't closely related.

  • Musk’s Twitter deal has a 5% chance of going through: Wedbush's Dan Ives

    Wedbush's Dan Ives says the chances of Musk's Twitter deal going through as is are less than 5%.

  • Louisiana abortion ban allowed to proceed; judge lifts stay

    Louisiana can now enforce its ban on almost all abortions under a judge’s order issued Friday amid a flurry of court challenges to state “trigger” laws crafted to take effect when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The decision came the same day President Joe Biden issued an executive order to protect access to abortion in states where it is still legal and mitigate the potential penalties women seeking the procedure may face after the high court’s ruling on June 24. Days after the Supreme Court decision, Louisiana state District Judge Robin Giarrusso issued a temporary restraining order banning enforcement of the state legislation in response to a lawsuit filed by a north Louisiana abortion clinic and others.

  • 'No silver lining': Funeral services for Highland Park shooting victims begin Friday

    Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker was in attendance Friday at the funeral of Jacquelyn "Jacki" Sundheim, 63, who died in the Highland Park mass shooting.

  • A look at high-profile political assassinations this century

    Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday by a gunman who opened fire on him as he delivered a campaign speech on a street in western Japan, shocking the country. — Oct. 15 2021: British lawmaker David Amess is stabbed to death by an Islamic State supporter while meeting with voters. — July 7, 2021: Haitian President Jovenel Moïse is assassinated by gunmen who also wound his wife Martine in an overnight raid on their Port-au-Prince home.

  • Suspect in custody after active shooter reported at Missouri hospital

    No deaths or injuries have been reported at this time

  • Fox News Spins Latest Robust Jobs Report: ‘America’s Employment Crisis’

    Fox NewsThe United States economy continues to defy growing recession fears that have been sparked by record-high inflation and surging gas prices, adding a better-than-expected 372,000 jobs in June while the unemployment rate held steady at 3.6 percent.Following the release of Friday’s strong jobs report, though, Fox News appeared taken aback by the growth before eventually spinning the plentiful number of job opportunities as “America’s employment crisis.”Just ahead of Friday morning’s release

  • Fact check: Shark photos were taken in Cape Canaveral, not Lake Erie

    A Cape Canaveral resident confirmed the photos were his and were not taken on Lake Erie.

  • Martha Stewart jokes she hopes her friends ‘just die’ so she can date their husbands

    The businesswoman admitted she crushes on married men during an episode of Chelsea Handler’s podcast Dear Chelsea

  • 'Stunned, outraged and deeply saddened.' Biden, other leaders react to Shinzo Abe assassination

    Biden said he had worked closely with former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and called the assassination "a tragedy for Japan and all who knew" Abe.

  • Report finds 'unnecessary' force by agents at Rio Grande

    U.S. Border Patrol agents on horseback engaged in “unnecessary use of force” against non-threatening Haitian immigrants but didn't whip any with their reins “intentionally or otherwise," according to a federal investigation of chaotic scenes along the Texas-Mexico border last fall that sparked widespread condemnation. In a 511-page report released Friday, Customs and Border Protection blamed a “lack of command control and communication” for mounted agents using their horses to forcibly block and move migrants during an influx of Haitians arriving last September to the U.S. border outside Del Rio, Texas. The Biden administration promised a full investigation after many in the president's own party objected that such tactics with racial overtones were the kinds of policies the U.S. was supposed to be moving away from after years of hardline immigration tactics under President Donald Trump.

  • Biden to send new precision-guided artillery rounds to Ukraine

    The administration approves another $400 million in military aid for Kyiv, including mobile rocket launchers and smart shells.

  • Book excerpt: "Hollywood Ending: Harvey Weinstein and the Culture of Silence"

    Journalist Ken Auletta writes about the Hollywood power broker and his fall after allegations of serial sexual abuse exposed during the #MeToo movement led to his conviction and imprisonment.

  • Blind, older dog found in Alaska 3 weeks after wandering off

    An Alaska family had given up hope of finding their blind, elderly golden retriever who wandered away from their home three weeks ago, but a construction crew found Lulu in salmonberry bushes after initially confusing her for a bear. Lulu was barely alive after being found Tuesday, but she is being nursed back to health and is back home with her family, the Daily Sitka Sentinel reported. “She means everything,” owner Ted Kubacki said.

  • After 6,000 miles, unstoppable Hurricane Bonnie continues to break records

    Hurricane Bonnie's location as of 9 a.m. ET July 8, 2022, and its previous track as Potential Tropical Cyclone Two. The second named system of the year in the Atlantic Basin, which crossed over Central America and as of Friday was tracking away from land in the Eastern Pacific basin, is anything but a typical tropical cyclone. From its unusual track to the locations it has impacted, Bonnie has been full of surprises. After making landfall along the Atlantic coast of Central America near the bord

  • US sending $400 million in military aid to Ukraine

    The U.S. will send another $400 million in military equipment to Ukraine, including four more advanced rocket systems, a senior defense official said Friday, in an effort to bolster Ukrainian efforts to strike deeper behind Russian frontlines in the eastern Donbas region. The aid comes as Moscow this week claimed full control of Ukraine's Luhansk province in the Donbas, but Ukrainian officials say their troops still control a small part of the province and fierce fighting continues in several villages. The defense official said that the eight High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, that were previously sent are still being used by Ukraine forces in the fight.

  • Probe finds U.S. border agents used "unnecessary" force against migrants

    Investigators found Haitian migrants were seeking to deliver food and supplies to their families and not threatening U.S border agents.